Why Republican Candidates Are Afraid to Admit That the Charleston Massacre Was About Race

In 2008, when Barack Obama was first running for President, 50 percent of Democrats supported gay marriage. To put it another way, more than 40 percent of all Democrats embraced a position that most, including Joseph Biden, would now concede is bigotry. In that election, Obama was in the latter camp; what’s particularly painful about his position then is that, rather famously, he’d been on the record in favor of gay marriage for twelve years. As his onetime advisor David Axelrod admitted earlier this year, Obama’s regression was purely for political reasons. “I’m just not very good at bullshitting,” Obama told Axelrod, but he was certainly good enough.

I mention this because it’s instructive to consider what a politician—especially a presidential aspirant—is afraid to say. The cowardice of silence is deeply illuminating; it tells us as much about who the politician seeks to impress as it does about the politician himself.

This week, Dylann Storm Roof allegedly shot and killed nine people in a historically black church in Charleston, South Carolina. Roof wasn’t subtle about his motives. He was, as Mother Jones put it:

photographed wearing flags of former racist regimes in Africa that became white supremacist symbols. When he committed the murders, he reportedly told the victims, "I have to do it. You rape our women and you’re taking over our country and you have to go." And after he was arrested, he confessed to authorities that he committed the crime to start a "race war."

It seems fair, I think, to take a man like this at his word.