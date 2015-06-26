It’s snowing on the demented

Lions denting

This museum’s entrance.

To call it

A library would

Swerve space like

A claustrophobe pissing down his spine

To open his nerve.

Steal yourself.

This the city’s

Biggest garbage

Pail fire is our purest future,

Vision in

Direct contact with its line and curve,

Oxygen escaping objects with its

Moxie intact

Because the noun itself’s blue

So more equal to its fuel.

You can hear a chopper chomping

At gravity’s knob

Somewhere overhead

In approach, mumbling

ode load mode ode

In perfect time

But in this dream there are

No people pressed

Between its pages.

Only one thing’s always

Itself a weapon, so

You see when you clatter its cage.