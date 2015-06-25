There is a boy on the blacktop

You must forget that, set him aside,

even when the ring of children, friends

merciless and unforgiving, tease him

for what he said about the new girl,

her clean dress blooming white

against her skin. This is recess,

and recess is slipping the noose

of instruction, is emptying what

lessons leaden a child’s mind.

Pretty is what he said, the word

like a crocus on a morning walk

or a fish leaping out of a river.

The eye stills; the river refracts.

But do not think of what he said,

the sudden unhinged spritely urge,

or how he recanted or clarified

for a Black Girl. You must think

instead of the girl so far away,

twenty steps away, in a circle

in a square, a ball calling out names

of her classmates. She is there;

a month later- an image floating

in a boy’s head, beautiful head

open like a window, beautiful

window. Do not think shame,

the cruelty of going against one’s own

instinct to love, how it festers--a seed

inside forty years until she appears again

as marginalia in a notebook: Pretty

Black Girl, Third Grade—

an image floating in a boy’s head.

America: It is not easy, the stench

of sweat and hemp around the neck.

He wants you to know that. And that

it doesn’t matter if he stands at a cliff

pointing at the dissolving figure of a girl,

you are looking at his finger,

you are breathing inside his speech,

beautiful finger, beautiful speech.

goddamn finger, goddamn speech.

He wants you to think only of her,

not pity, not envy how well he made

words change the order of things.