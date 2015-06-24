A doe replaces Iphigenia on the sacrificial altar

There was a need

to be weak and I met

it. I appeared in the confusion

between strength and

surrender, as if out of nowhere,

that’s the illusion.

I was reared

ruminating

in a thicket of

sorrow with a beautiful

string of drool

hanging out the side of my

mother like a loose

phosphorescent

tether.

How will I know

what to do, I wondered.

No one does, my mouth said.

Don’t touch me. I want to stand,

for once, on the bed

and flip the switch on the fan

that reverses the direction of

the blades myself

while the fan is moving.

It is a small switch, and I have a

small hand from which an insignificant wind

is swinging in

the other direction now.

I feel like a girl in heaven,

but I am a beast in a clearing.

I passed out

as the wind picked up

and in the bay

as the tide

came in,

what a blow to mankind,

an automatic wind

to war, toward

war, untoward

toward war

took my breath

away with it.