The World’s Sixth Extinction Event Is Upon Us

In our recent paper, we analyze whether the rate of modern extinctions caused by human activities is higher that the normal or natural extinction rate. This is important because it would let us understand if we are causing a mass extinction.

In the history of life on Earth, there have been five mass extinctions—episodes where large numbers of species became extinct in a short period of time. All mass extinctions have been caused by natural catastrophes, such as the impact of a meteorite.

Extinction rates

To do the study, we compared the normal—also known as background—extinction rates with the modern ones. In the normal rate, derived from a thorough analysis of thousands of mammal fossil and subfossil records from the last two million years, one would expect to lose two species for every 10,000 species present every 100 years. For example, if there are 40,000 species, we would expect to see eight extinctions in a century. A rate much higher than that would indicate a mass extinction.