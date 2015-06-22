The World’s Sixth Extinction Event Is Upon Us

Extinction rates

To do the study, we compared the normal—also known as background—extinction rates with the modern ones. In the normal rate, derived from a thorough analysis of thousands of mammal fossil and subfossil records from the last two million years, one would expect to lose two species for every 10,000 species present every 100 years. For example, if there are 40,000 species, we would expect to see eight extinctions in a century. A rate much higher than that would indicate a mass extinction.

We compiled the list of extinct and possibly extinct species from the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), an institution that compiles these data. We found that 477 species have become extinct in the last 100 years.

Under a normal extinction rate, we would have expected to have only nine extinctions; in other words, there were 468 more extinctions than would be expected in the last century! Putting it in a different way, the species lost in the last 100 years would have become extinct in more than 10,000 years under a normal extinction rate.

Ecosystem services

Our results are dramatic and tragic. We are losing species much more rapidly now than in the last two million years! At that pace, we may lose a large proportion of vertebrates, including mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, and fishes, in the next two to three decades.

Those species are our companions in our travel across the universe. Losing them has many consequences. Those species are essential to maintain ecosystem services, which are all the benefits that we get for free from the proper function of nature. The combination of the gases of the atmosphere, the quality and quantity of water, soil fertilization, pollination and so on are ecosystem services. By losing species, we are eroding the conditions of Earth that are essential for human well-being.