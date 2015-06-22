The Labor Department will pay for states to research paid leave. The United States is still one of only 2 countries not to guarantee paid maternity leave, but at least the Department of Labor is now spending 1.25 million dollars to help states study the best ways to implement paid family leave policies.

Companies that do offer generous paternity leave are trying to erase the stigma. Twitter hosted a “Dads on Leave” roundtable a few weeks ago, where 20 working fathers gathered to trade tips and reassure male employees that they wouldn't be penalized for taking time off.

More men embrace paternity leave, even if they have to use up vacation days to take it. CBS News talks to fathers who are staying home from work after childbirth—though the article still calls it an "alternate lifestyle."