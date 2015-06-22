Why Republicans Didn't Want to Say the Charleston Killer Is a Racist

That Republican presidential candidates can’t bring themselves to state clear opinions about the confederate flag flying on the grounds of the South Carolina capitol is an old phenomenon, revived most recently by last week’s mass killing at Emanuel AME church in Charleston. The issue has never really gone away because the South Carolina legislature has refused to remove the flag, and has thus allowed the controversy to simmer between presidential primaries (over which South Carolina has outsize influence). When Scott Walker says “the placement of a Confederate flag on the Capitol grounds is a state issue,” he’s doing his best not to upset white South Carolina conservatives, many of whom venerate the flag and the Confederacy itself. Governor Nikki Haley's decision to recommend the flag be removed can be seen as both the right thing to do and a strategic attempt to save Republican candidates from themselves.

But even if too many southern whites celebrate the Confederacy, surely most do not celebrate murdering black people en masse. It’s thus perplexing to watch Republicans stumble over not just the Confederate flag issue, but the question of whether the killings—perpetrated by a segregationist seeking to ignite a race war—were motivated by racism. As easy as it is to assume that the two phenomena are different manifestations of the same, pandering reflex, as Dr. Ben Carson did in this USA Today op-ed, it's much likelier that the willful blindness to Dylann Storm Roof's racism is an outgrowth of a different defensive posture altogether.

Carson, one of the lone voices of clarity in the GOP field on the simple fact of Roof's racism, used his column to shame his fellow candidates: “[W]hen a guy who has been depicted wearing a jacket featuring an apartheid-era Rhodesian flag walks into a historic black church and guns down nine African-American worshipers at a Bible study meeting, common sense leads one to believe his motivations are based in racism,” Carson wrote. “If this were a medical disease, and all the doctors recognized the symptoms but refused to make the diagnosis for fear of offending the patient, we could call it madness.”

But what’s the source of this madness? In Carson’s telling, “[T]here are people who are claiming that they can lead this country who dare not call this tragedy an act of racism, a hate crime, for fear of offending a particular segment of the electorate… To some, calling the events in Charleston, S.C., a hate crime reinforces a stigma, which they have fought hard to put behind them.”