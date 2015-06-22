Why Republicans Didn't Want to Say the Charleston Killer Is a Racist

Carson, one of the lone voices of clarity in the GOP field on the simple fact of Roof's racism, used his column to shame his fellow candidates: “[W]hen a guy who has been depicted wearing a jacket featuring an apartheid-era Rhodesian flag walks into a historic black church and guns down nine African-American worshipers at a Bible study meeting, common sense leads one to believe his motivations are based in racism,” Carson wrote. “If this were a medical disease, and all the doctors recognized the symptoms but refused to make the diagnosis for fear of offending the patient, we could call it madness.”

But what’s the source of this madness? In Carson’s telling, “[T]here are people who are claiming that they can lead this country who dare not call this tragedy an act of racism, a hate crime, for fear of offending a particular segment of the electorate… To some, calling the events in Charleston, S.C., a hate crime reinforces a stigma, which they have fought hard to put behind them.”

This story is compelling because it’s so familiar. If Carson’s right then the Republican candidates’ reluctance to call out the most obvious kind of racism isn’t so different from the Confederate flag copout—a lazy and cowardly pander to a powerful but isolated constituency. To believe this, though, one must first suppose there’s a large constituency of Republican voters who will take umbrage at those who say Dylann Storm Roof was motivated by racism. You can take a pretty dim view of the Republican party’s racial thinking and still think this is extremely unlikely—that the number of people who hold incorrect and offensive views about the Confederacy is much, much larger than the number of people who would object to calling Roof a racist.