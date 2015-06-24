What Will Gay Culture Look Like in 2035?

I’m 44 and I lead a very domestic gay life: a same-sex legal marriage, with a child. At 20, if you told me this would have been my life, I'd have laughed at how ludicrous you were being. Even at 30, I wouldn't have believed you. I still struggle with the term "wife" and feel weird, even after all these years, kissing in public, though I was always out in college and at work—that's generational, the shame is just ingrained. I hope subsequent generations don't feel it.

In 20 years, my hope, at least, is that we don't assume our kids are heterosexual from the moment they're born, and that we don't use words like "tolerance" because really, it's intolerable. In terms of things "queer," the discourse is changing at a fast clip right now. Gay and lesbian would seem, to those outside the mainstream, old hat—“homonormative,” if that's a thing. We're having ever-evolving conversations about the meaning of gender, more people are coming out as trans, and trans, it seems, has evolved into a kind of continuum, which is exciting. I do wish everyone involved in the conversation would listen to one another more. We've come a long way in the past decade. But it took years to get to this point. Let's not forget how new this is, and that rights can be taken away from us, just like that. So, in 20 years, it isn't out of the realm of possibility that we may still be right here.

Kera Bolonik is a writer and the executive editor of Dame Magazine.