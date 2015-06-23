Is Pope Francis Too Gloomy? Or Are Conservatives Just in Denial About Our Planet?

In the decades that have followed Humanae, attempts have periodically surfaced to demonstrate that its predictions were either right or wrong. One might think it would be easy to test the outcome of a prophecy, but so much of Humanae’s concern rests with the intangibles of life, matters of decreased respect, reduced prudence, and wrong-headed self-regard. Suffice to say, whether you look at the world and see everything Paul VI predicted likely has to do with whether you appreciate the substance of Humanae; and, if you don’t appreciate it, then its view of the future likely seems like so much doom and defeatism over nothing.

Oppressive melancholy is a matter of accuracy, in other words. Nobody accuses a physician diagnosing terminal cancer of being too morose, not because his news isn't depressing, but because we presume he is correct. Similarly, if everything Pope Francis believes about the climate, economy, society, and moral ecology were absolutely true, would Laudato still be considered too gloomy? The real substantive critique underpinning shots at the mood of Laudato isn’t that the text is too dreary; it is that the text is mistaken about the necessity of such serious concern. This is the same old political disagreement about climate change that has plagued the United States for a long time, and now it has gone to Church.

Conservatives are not attitudinally opposed to narratives of decline. David Brooks is an especially odd critic to accuse Pope Francis of being impractically committed to Christian values, seeing as Brooks’ entire career is based on a narrative of moral decline largely attributed to the flagging virtues of millennials. Of course, the kind of moral decline Brooks waxes poetical about is the kind that can only be answered with self-help books and programs, while the ills Francis identifies are the kind that have, in some cases, obvious material solutions. One suspects Brooks would have been a great deal less disturbed by Francis’s supposed negativity had he limited his remarks to the problems that can best be solved by publicly shaming single mothers and rhetorically spanking everyone under 30.

But Pope Francis’s vision is broader than that, and, ironically, less dejected. Laudato displays an incredible respect for and interest in the contributions of young people, which would seem to militate against a wholly declinist reading. “Young people,” Francis writes, “demand change. They wonder how anyone can claim to be building a better future without thinking of the environmental crisis and the suffering of the excluded.” He goes on to note that “in those countries which should be making the greatest changes in consumer habits, young people have a new ecological sensitivity and a generous spirit, and some of them are making admirable efforts to protect the environment.”

With such an investment in the youth of today—who will become the leaders of tomorrow—it is hard for me to locate the misplaced despondency in Laudato. Like any Christian call for change, it certainly has its fiery come-to-Jesus moments. And, like any good Christian call-to-arms, it is also suffused with generosity and hope. At last the tone seems to me quite secondary. If Pope Francis is correct in his analysis, which I believe he is, policing the mood of Laudato is akin to complaining about the tenor of a serious diagnosis while refusing the cure.