Is Pope Francis Too Gloomy? Or Are Conservatives Just in Denial About Our Planet?

If you want to write apocalyptic screeds, Christianity is the right religion for you. Nobody is less impressed with this world and more insistent on its eventual (possibly imminent) destruction than Jesus Christ: from this proceeds many strands of Christian thought and practice, including monasticism and asceticism, and a general affinity for slogans like memento mori (remember, you will die) and sic transit gloria mundi (so passes the glory of the world). Christianity views human beings as the type of folks who would, when presented with God in the flesh, murder him in cold blood. It is not, and has never been, a religion of undiluted optimism. It can only lay claim to vast reserves of hope. (“Let us sing as we go,” reads Laudato, “May our struggles and our concern for this planet never take away the joy of our hope.”)

Laudato Si is not the first encyclical to follow in this pattern of sharp prediction and hopeful intervention; it is only the latest to rub conservatives the wrong way. Other encyclicals with incredibly gloomy characters have rubbed liberals the wrong way. Consider Humanae Vitae, the 1968 encyclical on marital sexuality that laid out the Church’s moral reservations about the use of artificial birth control. In Humanae, Pope Paul VI made a number of predictions about what the widespread use of artificial birth control would loose upon the earth: higher rates of infidelity and a general moral decline; men would begin to view women as soulless sex toys fit for nothing but “selfish enjoyment”; public authorities would begin to implement abusive population-reduction programs; and people would erroneously come to believe they possess limitless dominion over their bodies, without respect to the will of God. It was an incredibly dark prognosis, in other words, for a new brand of technology that many people—then and now—considered a source of optimism.

In the decades that have followed Humanae, attempts have periodically surfaced to demonstrate that its predictions were either right or wrong. One might think it would be easy to test the outcome of a prophecy, but so much of Humanae’s concern rests with the intangibles of life, matters of decreased respect, reduced prudence, and wrong-headed self-regard. Suffice to say, whether you look at the world and see everything Paul VI predicted likely has to do with whether you appreciate the substance of Humanae; and, if you don’t appreciate it, then its view of the future likely seems like so much doom and defeatism over nothing.