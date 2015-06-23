How Many Times Has Obama Been "Beneath the Dignity of His Office"?

Fox News has exacting standards for the classiness for American presidents. A president should be a man of the people, but not a man of, you know, those people. President Barack Obama often fails to live up to Fox’s high standards. On Monday, that was because Obama said the n-word—the whole thing, no asterisks—when talking about lingering racism on the "WTF with Marc Maron" podcast.

On "Fox and Friends," the morning show that sets the day’s agenda on the cable channel, Steve Doocy explained the debate to come: “People will be talking about whether or not it’s appropriate for the president to use the ‘n-word’ and whether or not it is beneath the dignity of his office.” (Those people would be guests on Fox News.) Elisabeth Hasselbeck, who replaced Gretchen Carlson in the role of concerned blonde woman, was troubled. “I think many people are wondering if it’s only there that he would say it… And not, perhaps, in a State of the Union or more public address. If he’s only doing this because he feels, you know, cloaked in the podcast, that he felt safe to do it there.” (This has long been a touchy subject for Hasselbeck; in 2008, on ABC’s "The View," she argued people should ever say the n-word, not even in private, not even if they’re black.) In a later segment, Doocy picked up Hasselbeck’s idea that Obama might blurt out the n-word during the most formal occasions: “Is it okay for him to stand in the briefing room in the White House and do it, in front of a joint session of Congress with State of the Union?”

That Obama! You can’t take him anywhere.

The theme was carried through the network’s daytime news coverage into the primetime shows. "He has really dragged in the gutter-speak of rap music," Fox contributor Deneen Borelli told host Bill Hemmer. "So now he's the first President of rap, of street? I mean, come on, he has lowered the stature of the high office of the President of the United States."