Who Owns the Dead?

The elaborate etiquette that evolved around mourning in the Victorian era reflected this intimacy with death. There were lengthy bereavement periods, elaborate mourning clothes, and even a fondness for jewelry made from the hair of the dead. Much of this desired proximity was connected to the idea of what nineteenth-century Americans called “the Good Death.” A Good Death was one that took place at home, surrounded by family who could not only tend to suffering but “assess the state of the dying person’s soul,” writes historian Drew Gilpin Faust in This Republic of Suffering: Death and the American Civil War. Because Americans came to believe that the moment of death fixed the state of the soul—determining what would happen in the afterlife—dying itself became a kind of art, filled with declarations of faith. And after the Good Death, writes historian Gary Laderman in The Sacred Remains: American Attitudes Toward Death, 1799-1883, “the intimacy that survivors maintained with the corpse preserved it, at least until the actual interment, as evidence of a valuable, and vital, social relation.”

Ironically, it was this desire to be close to the dead that ultimately helped usher bodies out of the home. Embalming—which advanced as a science around the same time as the Civil War—allowed for the corpses of men who had died on far-off battlefields to return home for some semblance of the Good Death. “Families sought to see their lost loved ones in as lifelike a state as possible,” Faust writes, “not just to be certain of their identity but also to bid them farewell.” And when it came to preserving some false spark of life, none of the available alternatives (the Staunton Transportation Case “portable refrigerator,” for example) could match embalming. In 1861, the preserved body of a Union colonel killed in Virginia was honored at the White House to great fanfare. (His embalmer went on to preserve more than 4,000 bodies and became a rich man.) And at the close of the war, the embalmed body of Abraham Lincoln traveled 1,700 miles from Washington, D.C. to Springfield, Illinois, with many stops along the way for Americans to pay their respects. Around the turn of the century, undertakers would often bring their scalpels, tubes, needles, forceps, eye caps, and other supplies to the house of the deceased and perform the embalming there, sometimes with relatives watching.

But eventually embalming moved out of the home and into places of business—death, in general, was increasingly processed outside of any residence. Advances in science lowered the death rate and made hospitals the primary places of dying. An increasing number of people lived in urban areas and in small apartments, where large home funerals were difficult to host. And as the Victorian era passed, and cultural practices changed, the formal parlor was replaced with the more informal and aptly named living room.

“Your child is gone, and you’re asked to give her to strangers and not see her again—except, maybe, for five minutes in this weird place.”

And while most dead bodies don’t pose a threat to the living, they came to be regarded as dirty and polluting, Laderman told me. By the 1920s, according to Laderman’s research, funeral homes were caring for the majority of the dead in many major towns and cities. Funeral home ads and articles from that era counseled the importance of forming a pleasing “memory picture” of the deceased—embalmed, shaved, made-up, arranged to look as lifelike as possible. Ornate and expensive open-casket funerals became fashionable. By midcentury, the economic model for the funeral home had become, “we take the body, we do things to it, and we sell it back to you,” as mortician-memoirist Caitlin Doughty, the author of Smoke Gets in Your Eyes: And Other Lessons From the Crematory, told me. (This didn’t go uncommented upon at the time: In 1963, the British-born blueblood-turned-muckraker Jessica Mitford published The American Way of Death, which eviscerated the opulent, pricey U.S. funerals then in vogue, arguing that funeral directors were taking advantage of the grieving.) The United States had, in effect, undergone a 180-degree turn from an approach to death common not many decades before. “The modern American funeral industry, with its rituals and its almost complete capture of the death process ... would have appeared extraordinary to a woman in 1875,” said Josh Slocum, the executive director of a watchdog group called the Funeral Consumers Alliance.

In recent decades, cremation has soared in popularity—the national cremation rate is expected to reach more than 50 percent within a few years. Part of this can be attributed to the cost: The median price for direct cremation is about $1,000 to $2,000, according to the National Funeral Directors Association. That’s substantially cheaper than the traditional full-court burial, which, with embalming, a viewing, ceremony, a metal casket, and an underground vault to hold the casket (typically required by cemeteries), has a median price of about $8,000. But even the rise in cremation hasn’t really simplified the business of death. Some funeral homes have increased the cost of traditional casket-and-burial funerals to make up for the fact that they’re doing fewer, and there aren’t many pressures to limit the rising costs. Death is a reliable trade, and families are loyal to the last funeral home they used—even the savviest consumers skip price comparisons. No doubt, many don’t want to think about shopping around at times of stress and bereavement. And the death industry, with annual revenue of around $16 billion, is likely to grow in coming years. By 2050, the population aged 65 and older will have nearly doubled from what it was in 2012.

Despite our distance from the realities of the end of life, death is having something of a cultural moment. There’s Doughty, whose memoir about her time as a crematory worker was a best-seller last year. (She also facilitates “Death Salons,” in which reformers gather for seminars on topics like “the similarities between the funeral industry and the pornography industry throughout the ages.”) Her playful, Goth-ish Web series “Ask a Mortician,” tackles topics like last meals and why humans make bad candidates for taxidermy. (Not enough fur to cover the seams.) The Morbid Anatomy Museum opened in Brooklyn last year, featuring an exhibit on mourning history; earlier this year, the Metropolitan Museum of Art hosted “Death Becomes Her,” a dimly lit exhibition of antique mourning garb, with miles of crinoline and dark damask. Vice magazine has been running a column called Post Mortem that tackles topics as wide-ranging as headstone aficionados and how death professionals date. An alt-death movement is taking off in creative industries, as well: A few years ago, an artist named Jae Rhim Lee gave a TED Global talk about a burial suit she was designing that grows mushrooms which feed off the decomposing body, while a Seattle architect named Katrina Spade has “designed a building for human composting,” The New York Times reported in April. Designer Thom Browne recently sent models down the runway in mourning chic. And yet, all this is happening at an arm’s distance—it’s an aesthetic reckoning more than a physical or practical one.

A small but growing group of women like Knox are slowly building a movement to change that. They call themselves home funeral guides or death midwives, though the terminology is a bit slippery since they don’t all do precisely the same thing. Some death midwives—or death doulas, transition guides, or psychopomps (a Greek word that means “conductor of souls to the afterworld”)—work with the dying to help them achieve what they call a “conscious death.” Other women—and they are almost universally women—guide families in the process of caring for their loved ones immediately after death, before the body is disposed of. In doing so, they are helping the bereaved take back some of the control, respect, and intimacy they believe has disappeared from the modern approach to death.

Often billing themselves as educational consultants, home funeral guides—or whatever their preferred title—meet with families who are facing a death, or have just experienced one, and walk them through the steps involved in keeping a corpse at home. (The physical effects of decomposition start to become very obvious after three days; most death midwives advise families to keep a body at home no longer than that.) They explain state law; they offer techniques for lifting and washing and dressing a body, sometimes assisting with the body itself; and they suggest language for communicating with funeral homes and hospitals that may be less than receptive to families who want to keep corpses at home. In most cases, the families they assist are opting for traditional approaches like cremation or burial after their home funerals, so there is almost always some negotiation with the people who will carry out that part of the process.

Twenty years ago, according to Knox, Slocum, and others, there were only a handful of women doing this work. Today, the five-year-old National Home Funeral Alliance—a group of guides, funeral directors, clergy, and interested families—has over 750 members, up from 360 in 2013. The home funeral guides I surveyed estimated that there are between 100 and 200 women across the country involved in this kind of work. And while no one tracks the number of home funerals taking place nationally, Slocum, of the Funeral Consumers Alliance, said he’s experienced an uptick in calls about the practice over the last ten years. (This tracks with the rise in green burials, which typically eliminate burial vaults and chemical embalming, and often involve biodegradable caskets or shrouds. In 2006, there was one natural burial site in the United States certified by the Green Burial Council; today, there are more than 50.) A death midwife named Jerrigrace Lyons, who started an organization that helps families arrange home funerals 20 years ago, said she has helped nearly 400 families perform home funerals in and around the liberal haven of Sebastopol, California.

The home funeral guides are a motley bunch. Radically old-fashioned, these women are not licensed or regulated by state law, and they must tread lightly to avoid encroaching on the territory of funeral directors or accidentally violating state law. They offer self-styled certification programs to one another, and publish funeral how-to’s for families who want to do things entirely on their own. Some charge money, and some don’t. (Offering services free of charge allows death midwives to more easily avoid running afoul of state regulations.) Some have jobs and do this on the side; some are hospice volunteers. Some are on the New Age fringe, indulging in witchcraft and crystals. Some, like Knox, came to this work through the trauma of what they considered a bad death. Many see themselves as a temporary necessity, a half-step until home funerals become better-known and more widely accepted. As Merilynne Rush, a 55-year-old home funeral guide based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, put it, “My hope is I’ll be obsolete in another generation.”

Rush spent most of her career as a home-birth midwife. When she worked for a few years as a labor and delivery nurse, she often volunteered to comfort parents when they’d lost a baby, encouraging them to hold the body, to take a cutting of hair. When she first learned about the home funeral movement in the late 2000s, she felt another calling. Eventually, she founded a small consulting business, After Death Home Care; over the past five and a half years, Rush has worked with more than 25 families. When she meets with a family that has just lost someone, she makes a point of touching the body early on—“just to model for the family that it’s OK.” Very often, she said, families follow her lead, as if a magic spell has been broken. She’s aware of the clock—it’s much harder to wash a body after rigor mortis sets in—but she doesn’t rush her families. She makes sure she knows where to get the dry ice. The big box store is open all night; the ice cream shop opens at 5 a.m.

In addition to this work, Rush hosts regular Death Cafés, (“Drink tea, eat cake, and discuss death,” the motto goes) and speaks often at universities, libraries, and civic groups, trying to spread the word about the nascent movement. In her lectures, she shows photos from the families she’s assisted. One shows an old woman two days after death; another shows an old man, just expired, lying in his bed in a health care facility. His daughter and son-in-law stand beside the body, poised to clean and dress it. These images are important, Rush said. “All we have is a very sensational image from movies or television.”

Rush’s clients speak of a sense of comfort and control after the death of a loved one, even as their lives rapidly descended into a state of profound upheaval. In many cases, after-death care served as a natural extension of the care they gave at the end of life. In other cases, it simply allowed the family a sense of intimacy, a chance to process the death with all their senses, to fully accept its finality: “We didn’t have to get in the car, go to the [funeral parlor] in our fancy clothes, and have our grief in the packaged amount of time,” said Beth Barbeau, 52, one of Rush’s clients, who cared for her mother, Sharon Bailey, at home for two and a half days before she was cremated in a cardboard casket that Barbeau’s young sons decorated. “We could have it on our own terms. ... At midnight, we could go sit with [the corpse] with a cup of tea in the corner in the dark.” Eventually, Barbeau said, the body’s physical decline served as a proxy for the fact that her mother was truly gone. Late on the second day, her mom’s mouth sagged open a little, presumably because the muscles were relaxing as the body passed out of rigor mortis. The body seemed settled, and smaller somehow, and whatever sense Barbeau had had of her mother’s spirit seemed truly gone. “I realized that I would never be done saying goodbye to my mom, but I also realized that I was done enough,” she said.