Dylann Roof's Defense of White Rule in Africa Has Roots in American Conservatism

It is true that Cold War policymakers in Washington were reluctant to sever ties with apartheid South Africa. But they saw this alliance as an ugly necessary evil and pushed for changes within the regime. To be sure, there were figures like George Kennan who once said, "I have a soft spot in my mind for apartheid—not as practiced in South Africa but as a concept." But Kennan was the exception, with both moderate Republicans like Dwight Eisenhower and Democrats like Lyndon Johnson believing that it was not in America’s interest to be seen as a defender of dying colonial regimes. Torn between a desire to placate European imperial allies such as Portugal and the goal of not being tarred with the brush of colonialism, Washington policymakers haphazardly pushed for decolonization as the ultimate goal. No such complexity can be seen in National Review, where white rule over Africans was seen not as a necessary evil but as a positive good, sometimes even a model to emulate.

National Review editors took junkets to Africa paid for by the governments of South Africa and Rhodesia, and wrote reports that verged on public relations when they returned. As John Judis noted in his excellent 1988 biography William F. Buckley, Jr.: Patron Saint of the Conservatives, Buckley’s ties with the South African Information Ministry were so close they compromised the writer’s journalistic integrity.

After a 1962 visit to South Africa, Judis notes, Buckley “wrote of his trip in a manner calculated to win over liberals. In describing his visit to a Bantustan, he dwelt upon the weaknesses of apartheid before justifying its necessity.” But as Judis makes clear, the concessions Buckley made about the problems with apartheid were simply a rhetorical gesture to hide his deeper allegiance to the South African regime. "When the South African Minister of Information complained of the article’s ‘peppery parts,’ Buckley assured him that he was merely trying to win over potentially hostile audiences. Buckley told him that he had ‘a knowledge of how to reach Americans,’” Judis writes. “Buckley did not seem concerned that he might be violating his readers’ trust in the way he wrote about those regimes… [H]e placed politics about the imperatives of journalistic objectivity.”