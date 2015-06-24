As Racist Symbols Fall Away

Republicans, including Governor Nikki Haley and several presidential hopefuls, attempted to distance themselves from having an opinion on the flag, one way or another. Whether saying it’s for the state to decide, being utterly unable to decide themselves, or embodying that classic Desus Nice meme and telling us that you gotta hear both sides, virtually all voices in the GOP gave every answer but the correct one: Take it down. (To his credit, last weekend, former nominee Mitt Romney repeated his earlier call for the flag’s removal.)

Retailers like Amazon, Sears, eBay, and Wal-Mart all declared this week that they will rid themselves of Confederate merchandise; on Tuesday, four of the nine states that offer Confederate plates—Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina and Tennessee—announced plans to remove the flag from their plates. South Carolina has not followed suit. By Wednesday, nearly all of those Republican hedgers, including Haley, had changed their tune.

Republican hesitance on this issue, at least, had a discernible political root. This is an issue they will struggle with as long they use race to scare voters into showing up. But given their historical dependence on those folks showing up at the polls, we saw just how quickly the GOP would avoid doing the easiest right thing to do. As my colleague Brian Beutler noted, Haley was showered with praise from the political commentariat after her Monday presser, lauded as a potential cabinet or even vice-presidential choice for the next Republican president. This happened only after she did the easiest thing in the world to address racial tensions in Charleston: Standing up and saying a racist flag shouldn’t fly. The entire presser had a very self-congratulatory air to it—a pat on the back for doing something overdue by generations.

Galling as the political reasons for Haley’s decision may have been, it matters to see symbols of racism fall away. Making sure that flag doesn’t fly in public spaces means a lot to black people young and old, and shouldn’t be treated as an ancillary issue as we come to grips with what Roof did. That said, I also don’t think we should be handing out cookies to any politician for realizing, after nine more black deaths, that it’s wrong to have the American swastika on state grounds and license plates. There is something to be said for witnessing this kind of change. It was a victory for the activists and organizers who have, in the last year, successfully shifted the national perspective on the abuse black people are suffering in the United States. Republicans didn’t alter their stance on this because they suddenly want to cater to black voters. They’ve realized that enough white voters now care that it makes a difference.

In politics, symbols draw attention to thorny issues like race with a highly visible target. It is much easier to criticize that flag than it is to meaningfully address, with policy, racial inequality and the white violence the Confederate battle flag symbolizes, just as it’s easier to complain about bricks and bottles thrown in Baltimore and Ferguson than it is to do something about what caused that anger.