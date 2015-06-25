Why Are So Many Female Writers Turning Their Novels Into Diaries?

Around the time that I began to approach writing with any serious ambition, I fell prey to the misapprehension that the diary is an innately humiliating form—girly, maudlin, and unserious. How much better to be an essayist or a novelist than a diarist, I concluded, and how much better to keep a notebook than anything that might be associated with tiny padlocks and watermarked inspirational quotations. This slightly sexist distaste for the diary seemed widely shared, despite a long tradition of excellent literary diaries by both men and women—or at least it did until recently, when every third book recommended to me is either a woman’s diary, about a woman’s diary, or authored by a woman and somehow diaristic in its anatomy. Curious, I went ahead and did what no one wants to do with her own diaries: I reread.

It is occasionally fun to be flat wrong about something, and this current spate of women’s diaries overthrows any snootiness about the form so thoroughly and cheerfully that the subversion itself is entertaining. I’m thinking in particular of Heidi Julavits’s The Folded Clock, Sarah Manguso’s Ongoingness, The Argonauts by Maggie Nelson, Dept. of Speculation by Jenny Offill, Sheila Heti’s How Should a Person Be, and 8: unbelievable, all true by Amy Fusselman. (I could continue for a while.) These books aren’t being dismissed by critics or readers as fluff or exhibitionism, but celebrated, rightfully, as beautiful, genre-bending, and formally adventurous. These women are rewriting the diary into what it has always been in its best iterations: incisive, fearless, intimate, the ideal amalgam of intellectual and personal intrepidness.

There’s something conspicuously similar about these books and these authors. All are women in their late 30s and 40s; all are white, all are married, and (with the exception of Heti) all are mothers. Each woman seems to be writing, either explicitly or implicitly, in response to an anxiety about time. “From the beginning I knew the diary wasn’t working,” writes Manguso in Ongoingness, “but I couldn’t stop writing. I couldn’t think of any other way to avoid getting lost in time.” This is not a new worry. Diary-keeping as an attempt to hold on to what can’t be held is an old practice. “Remember what it was to be me—that is always the point,” wrote Joan Didion in “On Keeping a Notebook.”

The pleasure of this new group of books is that they confront the anxiety of time passing by forcing their readers into uneasy interactions with literary time. They unmoor you in the very element they contemplate. Ongoingness, for example,seems to accelerate: The book is fragmented, broken into increments of less than a page, some only a few sentences long, so the pages pass about three times faster than usual. Before you quite realize what has happened, it’s gone. Manguso's subject is ostensibly a colossal diary thousands of pages long that she’s kept her whole life, a loopy and obsessive text that she circles but never enters. Her true subject, though, isn’t the diary at all. It’s her struggle to exist and survive in time, to make peace with what she calls ‘ongoingness.’ (She takes the term from the writer George W.S. Trow, who wrote of his own life, “the ongoingness of it is, frankly, a real problem.”) “I tried to record each moment but time isn’t made of moments; it contains moments,” Manguso writes. Later, she admits: “To write a diary is to make a series of choices about what to omit, what to forget.”