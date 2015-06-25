Why Are So Many Female Writers Turning Their Novels Into Diaries?

There’s something conspicuously similar about these books and these authors. All are women in their late 30s and 40s; all are white, all are married, and (with the exception of Heti) all are mothers. Each woman seems to be writing, either explicitly or implicitly, in response to an anxiety about time. “From the beginning I knew the diary wasn’t working,” writes Manguso in Ongoingness, “but I couldn’t stop writing. I couldn’t think of any other way to avoid getting lost in time.” This is not a new worry. Diary-keeping as an attempt to hold on to what can’t be held is an old practice. “Remember what it was to be me—that is always the point,” wrote Joan Didion in “On Keeping a Notebook.”

It is occasionally fun to be flat wrong about something.

The pleasure of this new group of books is that they confront the anxiety of time passing by forcing their readers into uneasy interactions with literary time. They unmoor you in the very element they contemplate. Ongoingness, for example,seems to accelerate: The book is fragmented, broken into increments of less than a page, some only a few sentences long, so the pages pass about three times faster than usual. Before you quite realize what has happened, it’s gone. Manguso's subject is ostensibly a colossal diary thousands of pages long that she’s kept her whole life, a loopy and obsessive text that she circles but never enters. Her true subject, though, isn’t the diary at all. It’s her struggle to exist and survive in time, to make peace with what she calls ‘ongoingness.’ (She takes the term from the writer George W.S. Trow, who wrote of his own life, “the ongoingness of it is, frankly, a real problem.”) “I tried to record each moment but time isn’t made of moments; it contains moments,” Manguso writes. Later, she admits: “To write a diary is to make a series of choices about what to omit, what to forget.”

Like Ongoingness, Jenny Offill’s Dept. of Speculation is fragmented; while it follows a loose chronology, it mostly proceeds from the associative logic of its narrator (who switches from first to third person about halfway through), which lends the book a floatiness that is by turns pleasurable and unsettling. It’s easy to share the narrator’s sympathy with a friend who, when marking up student fiction, sometimes “flips out and types the same thing over and over again: WHERE ARE WE IN TIME AND SPACE? WHERE ARE WE IN TIME AND SPACE?” Disorientation both plagues and thrills Offil’s unnamed narrator, and her reader.