To further complicate matters, Amazon caps the amount that all its self-published Kindle Direct Publishing clients can earn, combined, at a little more than $3 million a month. So if some self-publisher goes all 50 Shades nutso and the people of the Internet respond with repressed erotic fervor, then the rest of the self-published authors are crap out of luck. No $1.33 bonus because someone in Topeka read all the pages of your self-published historical romance for you! Still, considering that the vast majority of self-published ebooks sell almost no copies, the Amazon $3 million pool seems like it might be enough money except maybe occasionally.

Even to those of us who care, it’s hard to say whether or not this will be good for writers. On the one hand, people are getting paid because their books are getting borrowed from a library. That has never before happened in human history. On the other hand, Amazon’s evil scientists are watching us through our Kindles, laughing at us cruelly and collecting data as we all contribute to the great Royalty Kerfuffle of 2015.

I have more of a direct connection to this situation than most, and yet I have no idea how it affects me. Amazon has been my book publisher since 2012 . They have released four books of mine, and a fifth is on the way. One my books is on sale right now for $2. The rest are all on sale for $3.99. I only see royalties on the first one, because that was a republish deal for which I received no advance. The rest of them are creeping, penny by penny, to earning back my low five-figure advances. None of them have sold great; a couple , like Jewball and Downward-Facing Death , have done okay. All my books are available on Kindle Unlimited and in the lending library, but yet the recent deals don’t apply to me.

Though I’m not a self-published author, Amazon is allowing me to experiment as though I were one. I’m free to explore my creativity and I don’t have to sit around and wait all year for approval, much less for publication. I’m staying with Amazon because even though the revenue stream is a trickle, at least a revenue stream exists, one that I can actually track daily, sort of.

Maybe, though probably not, I could have gotten better terms elsewhere. But I do know that one else would have allowed me to publish two serialized yoga detective novels in one year, and no one else would translate one of my novels into German and then sell hundreds of copies of that novel for five Euros, applying my share of the profits to my advance. To expect to make an endless fortune off such shenanigans would be to claim a whole Fort Knox’s worth of fool’s gold. Still, it might add up to something at some point.