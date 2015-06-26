Maybe, though probably not, I could have gotten better terms elsewhere. But I do know that one else would have allowed me to publish two serialized yoga detective novels in one year, and no one else would translate one of my novels into German and then sell hundreds of copies of that novel for five Euros, applying my share of the profits to my advance. To expect to make an endless fortune off such shenanigans would be to claim a whole Fort Knox’s worth of fool’s gold. Still, it might add up to something at some point.

Terms stink for every book writer, in every situation. Unless you are Stephen King or Bill O’Reilly or one of about 100 other writers, you’re not making any money off your books, downloaded, borrowed, or otherwise. I recently did a reading at my local independent bookstore. Because Amazon is evil in their eyes, they would only sell my books on “consignment.” This meant I had to buy an entire box of 40 paperback books and bring them to the store so the store could sell them there. According to their standard deal, I would then get 55 percent of the sale. If they sold all the books—and, as of this moment, they have sold half the books—I would make a $30 profit. Not per book. Total. That is exactly .75 cents a book, not a good deal. Compared with terms like that, getting a buck and a quarter or whatever per 100 pages of borrowed ebooks or bundled Unlimited books or self-published fan fiction pirate novels can score you on the Kindle Store seems like a fortune.

When it comes to publishing books, we’re all soldiers in a war that we can’t win. We’re not actually fighting anyone except for each other, but not even that, really. With very few exceptions, everyone loses money when any book is published anywhere. Meanwhile, I’ll just keep pushing the rock uphill. This digital pulp model seems like my best hope right now. Maybe I’ll get paid a little bit someday if someone actually reads something I write.