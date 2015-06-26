The Impact of the Supreme Court’s Gay Marriage Decision, in One GIF

Same-sex marriage has been a long time coming for many LGBT couples, but on the historical timeline of grassroots political movements, the lifespan of the legislative and legal fight for marriage equality was remarkably short.

Massachusetts became the first state to legalize gay marriage just over a decade ago, and the momentum didn't really pick up until 2008. Since then, marriage equality has been introduced state by state at a rapid pace, until finally on Friday the Supreme Court struck down the last remaining state laws barring same-sex marriage. Here's a look at how rapidly marriage equality expanded in America.