Where Do We Go From Here?

This was my celebration, then, and to be honest, I preferred it. We were unlikely celebrants: Bill and Diego had both expressed little interest in marrying—Diego was slightly more interested than Bill, who was not interested at all, and as for me, I was also unsure if I would. But we were all genuinely happy this had happened in America, and happy for our friends who wanted to marry. One German man we spoke to said he felt like it was the 22nd century now; he and Bill talked about Germany’s lack of marriage equality, which was a surprise to me. Diego met another Diego from Spain, who, when asked how he felt about it, said, “In Spain, this is the default and has been for some time. It was time for you to catch up.” I could only agree.

There were no rainbow flags, no gogo dancers, no lip-synced acts. No parades. Just a bartender with a cigarette balanced on her lip, and music from the 1980s playing like it had never stopped. And every now and then, a toast with offerings to the guide saint.

I had first come to Berlin in 1990, on a search for someplace to live besides the United States. (I also went to Scotland.) I fell in love: with the squatter anarchist punks in East Berlin, the LGBT center that had printed me a list of gay clubs at my asking, complete with train directions, and the mix of ancient buildings and new ones. In 2012, when I lived for six months in Leipzig on a fellowship, that love was renewed, this time by the fields full of wind farms, the country’s commitment to renewable energy, and the fact that a friend could have nearly three years of maternity leave from her job. Germany seemed like not just a paradise of humane policies by comparison to the U.S., but also, a place I could feel more normal.