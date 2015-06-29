The Digital Media Revolution Will Not Be Televised

For those of us in the media business, one of the sinful pleasures of reading Wolff is the man’s unwavering confidence in his own opinion. In his spicier moments, he functions as a business-page Christopher Hitchens, cocksure and entertaining in his argument, even if you don’t agree with a word of it.

In this book, Wolff is neither convincing nor funny, and I didn’t even walk away convinced that he believes his own argument. In Television Is the New Television, the idea is that television, which most certainly was supposed to have been BitTorrented and iTuned to death by now, has instead emerged triumphant over the digital hordes.

Fifteen years ago, in the waning days of the last tech boom, I was an editor at Inside.com, a media news web site co-founded by Michael Hirschorn, now a television producer, and Kurt Andersen, now best-known as the host of public radio’s “Studio 360.” After hiring dozens of people, many of us at inflated salaries, and plowing through tens of millions of dollars in venture capital money, desperation had set in: Ad revenues were too tiny to support our bloated operation, and few of our readers had the slightest interest in paying for what we were giving them. The solution was to create a print edition of the web site, a magazine also called Inside, tasked with somehow finding a way to lure in ad money that wanted nothing to do with the web. It didn’t work, and Inside was all but dead a few months later.