The Digital Media Revolution Will Not Be Televised

Television, by contrast, has succeeded by going upmarket as digital has gone down. This, the second part of Wolff’s argument, is where the book unravels. In his view, it’s the beginning-middle-and-end nature of how shows are built, its ability to tell compelling narrative stories (including live sports), that have enabled traditional television to keep its ad rates relatively high, and to build a massive base of viewers who will pay for its content while digital publishers labor under the mantra that all information should be free. Wolff is, essentially, making the argument of every panicky newspaper and magazine hack—that at some point, quality reporting and writing will win out, that readers and advertisers will realize that the news and information they can get for free in fact has little value.

“Digital media became the stuff of short attention spans and restless energy,” Wolff writes near the end of the book, “while television became storytelling on a riveting, epic, moral, how-we-live now scale: the baby boom trying to understand itself and the world it has wrought.”

I don’t know where Wolff is getting his TV, but it’s not what’s coming through my cable box in Brooklyn. I can count the number of riveting, epic, moral, how-we-live now shows on one hand, two hands in a good year, leaving the other 200 or so channels churning out exactly the kind of drivel he sees as the province of the web. In fact, I would guess there’s about the same number of digital properties out there that routinely amaze and inspire me. I call it a draw.

There’s so much else either overstated or unaccounted for in Wolff’s book that I became convinced he was writing this as the sort of conversation starter you throw out at the beginning of a dinner party, knowing it will get slapped down but still appreciated by the host as a way to get things flowing.

Comparing BuzzFeed, Gawker, and The Huffiington Post with “The Sopranos” is such an apples-and-oranges exercise as to be useless. It would be more relevant to compare those digital news properties to TV’s news divisions, which are indeed struggling for viewers (under 70 years old) and relevancy. Yet TV news is completely ignored in Wolff’s story.

Wolff also surely knows that the content of our early-stage digital world is much like, well, television in the 1950s. “The Honeymooners” and “I Love Lucy” were nobody’s vision of high-brow success. But television evolved, and some of it got better, just as digital media will improve and find its compelling version of the narrative three-act drama. These are very early days.

Wolff employs a tautological trick when he comes across examples of digital media that are, now, succeeding at becoming more TV-like, whether it’s Netflix or Amazon or Vice. Instead of conceding them as counter-examples, he tries, unconvincingly, to argue that because they lean on some of television’s business models, and at times on network programming, they are, in essence, TV. It’s a maddening circle.

What I don’t understand is what Wolff thinks happens next. Does TV keep its cultural and economic dominance (which in reality is limited to a small number of prestige players) while digital media lowest-common-denominators itself to death? Will digital players like Google, which Wolff reports considered bidding for the rights to NFL games, never cut a content deal that delivers the kind of programming that people will pay for? Are we really convinced that Amazon and Netflix and their offspring won’t become the next great entertainment powerhouses?

I don’t think Wolff believes any of that, and neither do I.

After the Inside.com shutdown, I was bruised by the digital business, much as I imagine Wolff must have been after his own 1990s digital flameout (chronicled in his book Burn Rate). I kept my professional distance from the web, and still on some level want to believe that the Silicon Valley smugness Wolff portrays in his book will be taken down. (His prologue, about a meeting between some Hollywood types and their obnoxious digital counterparts, is deliciously told, and unfortunately the high point of the book.)

Today, I run a group of weekly community newspapers, the anti-Internet if there ever was one. But I do it because I enjoy the work and think it has value for our readers. I’m not going to try and convince you it’s the wave of the future. The past can’t be recorked. Television isn’t the new television. All of us, including and especially one of our most prolific media pundits, can see where things are going, quickie books notwithstanding.