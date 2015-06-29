Capital Punishment Is Hard to Abolish. Pennsylvania’s Death Penalty Battle Shows Why.

The study found a significant difference in sentencing depending on representation. Compared to appointed counsel, Defenders Association counsel reduced their clients’ murder conviction rate by 19 percent and lowered the probability that their clients receive a life sentence by 62 percent.Not one of its clients has received the death penalty during the years analyzed in the study.

Advocates say the problem of insufficient funding is exacerbated by a controversial flat fee system, which incentivizes the least amount of work for cases with the most at stake. Until 2012, court-appointed Philadelphia lawyers earned $1,333 if they resolved a case before trial, and a whopping $2,000 if the case went to trial. After the first day of trial, lawyers get $200 for three hours or less of daily court time and $400 for more than three hours. For years—Philadelphia’s previous district attorney was notoriously nicknamed the deadliest D.A. for aggressively seeking death sentences—these lawyers earned what would be the equivalent of $2 an hour, had they prepared the number of hours typical in federal capital trials. “Outrageous,” observed the former director of the Southern Center for Human Rights, “even by southern standards.” The number one reason for reversing convictions in Pennsylvania is ineffective counsel.

In 2011 a former public defender named Marc Bookman, who now runs the Atlantic Center for Capital Representation, an organization that provides training for capital defense teams in Pennsylvania, filed a petition contending the pay was so low that it globally violates the constitutional rights of indigent people to effective counsel. The petition was so unusual no one knew what to do with it, though what it articulated—a connection between Philadelphia’s low pay, aggressive pursuit of the death penalty and high number of ineffective counsel reversals—was hardly surprising.