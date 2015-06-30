Child Models Deserve Worker Protections, Too

When I was 16 years old, I was brought to Mexico, given drugs, and was coerced into being photographed topless. I had been hired to model for a successful tanning product company called California Tan. I was a teenager alone in a foreign country.

I arrived with the rest of the photoshoot team the day before, and we had a free afternoon to ourselves; the twenty-something cool-girl makeup artist who was staying in the room next to mine suggested we lay out at our private pool. She quickly removed her top and invited me to do the same, “to get a little extra tan with no tan lines.” Rationalizing that it was just us girls, that no one could see me in our walled-in private compound, no one would know, I did.

The next day, as I sat in the wide-open beach covered with sunbathing tourists, the thirty-something photographer bowed his head in a deferential manner before cooing how “it would be so pretty, so much better for the shot, if I had a long, tan back. No top." I understood what the make-up artist had done.

The photographer stood above me as he asked me to remove the small white bandeau top. My hands shook and the photographer began shooting, and the sounds of the camera's shutter clicking open and closed suddenly sounded like handcuffs being clamped repetitively on and off my little-girl wrists. Time seemed to stop as I sat in the shallows of the Gulf of Mexico, bathwater warm and clear, those 22 years ago. For the next seven days that I was employed by this large American corporation, I was photographed nude.