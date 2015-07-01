Sierra Leone’s Rich and Powerful Are Breaking the Ebola Burial Rules

“It’s really hard. When someone dies you want to bury them in a special way. But this is the law, so we do it,” he said. “I am a patriotic man, and if we want to reach zero new [Ebola] cases it’s important they keep doing this.”

Ebola is at its most virulent in the hours and days after death—a single unsafe burial can infect dozens—making the safe burial policy key to stamping out the stubborn embers of the outbreak. Sierra Leone, where the virus has killed over 3,500 people, is still seeing a handful of new cases each week. The country has seen 16 cases in the last two weeks, including in Freetown, which was thought to have eradicated the disease.

The rules are simple. All bodies—not just those suspected of carrying Ebola—should be buried within 24 hours by a trained Ebola burial team wearing full protective equipment in an authorized burial ground. Rigid safety precautions are outlined for every step of the procedure.