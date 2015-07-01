Our Shared Tragedy of Amy Winehouse

If there are villains in the film they are Fielder-Civil and Mitch Winehouse, Amy’s father. But both men come across as layered, bound to her by love but also complicit in some of her self-destruction. Fielder-Civil’s velvety baritone echoes the dedications that Amy made to him; the two seemed truly, madly, deeply in love. But he was also responsible for introducing her to crack and heroin. “I liked to sabotage myself,” he says in the film, “and I think she liked to sabotage herself as well.” The outline of his actions leaves an even nastier impression: He left Winehouse to go back to his girlfriend in 2005, then rejoined her when she was on the up and up. (Much of Back to Black, her mega-successful, Grammy-grabbing album, was written in response to this initial break-up and the state in which it left her.) In 2008, Fielder-Civil went to prison for assault and “perverting the cause of justice,” and in 2009, they divorced. In one of the last scenes in which he appears in the film, he brags about his gym-going habits then asks the camera point-blank, “What the fuck am I doing wasting my time with her?”

The portrait of Mitch Winehouse is similarly complex. Winehouse, by all accounts, adored her father. See her, in this Rolling Stone profile from 2007, meticulously preparing a turkey-and-cucumber sandwich for her father, then dutifully splitting her plate with Fielder-Civil—tending to one man then another. And, as a friend in the film relates, “She worshipped the ground he walked on.” But Mitch had a mixed influence on his daughter. The film doesn’t shy away from pinning some of the blame for her emotional distress on the fact that he left the family when Amy was nine. It also makes much of the fact that Mitch apparently told Amy she didn’t need to go to rehab in 2005, when some of her friends and her producer saw an opportunity to intervene. (The moment was immortalized in the lyrics of “Rehab”: “I ain't got the time and if my daddy thinks I'm fine.”) Mitch, who initially gave his blessing to the film, has since distanced himself from it, claiming Kapadia edited out the crucial last clause of his assessment: “She didn’t need to go to rehab at that time.”

But ultimately, the film is less interested in condemning either of these two men than in pointing out the ways in which the perpetrators of her decline are many: the editors who pushed reporters to obsess over her, the paparazzi who camped out at her Camden digs, the subway-riders who fueled it all by accepting free papers for the sake of a few minutes of idle entertainment. This is a theme that Kapadia builds over the course of the film: Winehouse had demons, but by pointing a thousand lenses at her we closed off every escape from them. In one of the first scenes in which she faces the paparazzi throngs, the volume from a thousand camera shutters escalates to a thunderous roar, the flashes become so bright they seem capable of inflicting retinal damage. It’s a sensory assault on the viewer, just as it must have been a sensory, emotional, and physical assault on Winehouse.

Toward the end of the film Tony Bennett delivers a fitting epitaph for Winehouse and this unpredictably graceful film (given its sometimes ugly material): “Life teaches you how to live it,” he says, “if you can live long enough.” Watching him with Winehouse—they filmed the 2011 sessions for the recording of their duet “Body and Soul”—Winehouse is a nervous acolyte, fidgeting in front of her idol. She seems eager to please and ready to learn. It’s too, too tragic that she never got the chance.