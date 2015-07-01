The Next Frontier of Climate Change DC

Welcome: The Next Frontier of Climate Change
Headline Interview: Rachel Kyte
Headline Interview: Janos Pasztor
Headline Interview: Gérard Araud
Remarks: Denis McDonough
Closing Remarks
Event Summary
Climate change is a global issue, and international leaders must work together to embrace meaningful climate action policies. How are cities at home and abroad engaging with their communities to respond to the impacts of climate change? How is the U.S. working with other countries to approach climate legislation?
The Next Frontier of Climate Change, a policy forum that will explore climate change on an international stage, will be an opportunity to meet and engage with a cross-section of climate change thinkers and leaders from government, industry, academia and the non-profit sector.
The Center for American Progress is underwriting this event.
White House Chief of Staff Denis McDonough will headline the program.
Additional Participants:
Gérard Araud, French Ambassador to the United States
Jeffrey Ball, Scholar-in-Residence, Stanford University's Steyer-Taylor Center for Energy Policy and Finance, and Contributor, The New Republic
Rachel Kyte, Vice President and Special Envoy for Climate Change, World Bank Group
Janos Pasztor, Assistant Secretary- General on Climate Change, United Nations
Jamil Smith, Senior Editor, The New Republic
Neera Tanden, President, Center for American Progress
Guy Vidra, Chief Executive Officer, The New Republic
Follow the conversation online using #ClimateDC.
Event Info
July 29, 2015
Knight Conference Center
Newseum
555 Pennsylvania Ave, NW (Entrance on 6th Street, NW)
8th Floor
Washington, DC
8:00am: Doors Open
8:00 - 9:00am: Networking Breakfast
9:15 - 11:30am: Program
Event Agenda
- 8:30am: Guest Arrival and Registration
- 9:20am: Welcome Remarks: Guy Vidra, Chief Executive Officer, The New Republic
- 9:25am: Executive Remarks: Neera Tanden, President, Center for American Progress
- 9:30am: Headline Interview: Rachel Kyte, Vice President and Special Envoy for Climate Change, World Bank Group
- 9:50am: Audience Q&A
- 10:00am: Headline Interview: Janos Pasztor, Assistant Secretary- General to Climate Change, The United Nations
- 10:20am: Audience Q&A
- 10:30am: Headline Interview: Gérard Araud, French Ambassador to the United States
- 10:50am: Audience Q&A
- 11:00am: Remarks: Denis McDonough, White House Chief of Staff
- 11:15am: Audience Q&A
- 11:25am: Closing Remarks: Guy Vidra, Chief Executive Officer, The New Republic
To find out more or to RSVP for this event, please email Marisa Laureni, mlaureni@tnr.com