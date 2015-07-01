The Real-World Consequences of the Confederate Flag Debate

From its first creation in 1865 as a vigilante organization that used terror to beat back the political activities of newly freed slaves, the Klan has been all about rituals and public displays as instruments. The oaths and masks deployed by the Klan were political theater that carried a message of intimidation.

When the Second Klan was formed in 1915, it not only looked back to the ritualized violence of the first Klan but elaborated the theatrical elements of politics to make it a success in the modern age. The Second Klan floundered in its early years under William Joseph Simmons, but in 1920 he made the fateful decision to hire a public relations firm, the Southern Publicity Association. Mary Elizabeth Tyler and Edward Young Clark, whom MacLean describes as masters of “the modern art of propaganda,” launched a brilliant campaign which emphasized the similarity of the Klan to such ritual-heavy fraternal organizations as the Elks and the Masons. To further this goal, Simmons created an elaborate system of degrees and titles within the organization: such as Klaliff (vice president), Kligrapp (secretary) and Klarogo (inner guard). As MacLean notes, the Second Klan shared with other far-right movements of that era an awareness of the value of “liturgical rituals, and on public displays of power.” The publicity campaign of Southern Publicity Association was such a success that by 1921 the Klan had more than a million members.

Because of the Second Klan's strong belief in the political value of symbolism and theater, the organization used the most popular film of the era—D.W. Griffith's Birth of a Nation (1915)—to promote its vision of the world. MacLean writes: