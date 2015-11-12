The Anointed

Unlike Dukakis, Clinton is no mere technocrat. Dukakis was not really part of The Conversation, but a consumer of formalistic aspects of it. He didn't listen very well, and he mechanically repeated what he had learned as though case studies were scripture. According to Reich, who has advised both men, the contrast is striking: "Dukakis had complicated issues staffs. There were thousands of written position papers put into three-ring binders — the most complicated arrangement you can imagine. I don't know where the issues staff is with Clinton. He knows the issues as well as anybody. We have conference calls and Rob Shapiro says at the end, 'Clinton knows those issues better than I do.' Not only does he know them at a conceptual level but at a practical level. 'Adviser' is a peculiar kind of term to apply to the relationship. It's more like a kitchen debate."

Clinton has successive layers of polish: the policy expert, the folksy pol who loves to wade into crowds, and the savvy politico. "Clinton," says John Sasso, who was Dukakis's campaign manager, "has learned lessons from the last defeat. You have to make a sustained case for change in a very thematic way. That was the larger mistake of '88. Our real failing was not making a sustained case for change, which created the vacuum for flags and furloughs."

Clinton's ideological deftness has been among his chief political assets in the invisible primary. With a definite consistency, he has taken up the task of ideological circle-squaring. His tougher workfare proposals appeal to the right, but also to the left because they provide for more education and child care. His talk of "rights and responsibilities" for the underclass not only points to their own role in uplifting themselves, but is a wedge for more government activism. He is not only for restoring progressive taxation rates on the wealthy, but for a middle-class cut. As for his long-term economic strategy, he is for educational reform and infrastructure rebuilding. But he's not in favor of industry-specific investment. Rather he favors a civilian version of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and net investment tax credits. At the same time, he's firmly anti-protectionist and favors fast-track free trade with Mexico.

The word "investment" itself — the most common one in the Democrats' new policy vocabulary — suggests the impulse for circle-squaring. Clinton does not retreat from justifying his new approaches with an unabashed defense of government activism. In his television spot airing in New Hampshire, he is plain about it: "Democrats who want government to do more — and I'm one of them — have to show fiscal responsibility." And he asks that voters call in so they can receive his detailed plan, which he is also mass mailing to every registered Democrat and has distributed to local libraries. Thus, Clinton has made policy specificity a threshold test in the primaries.

Three large external factors have made it possible for him to advance his candidacy within the party through his circle-squaring agenda. The first is the recent history of the party in which the vacuity of Carter was followed by the catastrophic response of Walter Mondale, who attempted to restore the Humphrey tradition by fixing it on Hooverite tax increases, followed disastrously by Dukakis, who was struck dumb until two weeks before election day when he inauthentically mouthed populist slogans. The second factor is the Bush recession, which has made a long-term economic strategy politically compelling. Bush, after all, has presided over the lowest period of growth since the end of World War II.

And then there is the most profound historic factor of all: the end of the cold war. With the cold war in place, Clinton would have been under stress as a Southerner to prove his bona fides as a defense Democrat, and as a national Democrat to prove himself as an arms controller. Like Al Gore's campaign in 1988, Clinton's might never have cohered. But with the cold war's end, the burden of proof has been lifted. The factional strife that violently rent the party at the 1968 convention — a fissure crucial to the rise of Reaganism — has dissipated.

The problem of the Democratic Leadership Council in his candidacy, which had a potential for harsh polarization, has been resolved fairly easily because the cold war is cold ashes. The DLC, founded in 1985 by Southern and Western politicians in the aftermath of Mondale's humiliating defeat, assumed a conservative dominance in the country and envisioned politics on a sharp left-right axis. As the DLC convention in 1991 approached, waves of ear-splitting static began to surround it when a few DLC leaders used the occasion for attacking the rest of the party, as if only the DLC were legitimate. Quietly and belatedly, Clinton, according to sources close to him, called in outside political advisers (now running his campaign) to vet DLC positions and his own speech. He did not fully trust "the political judgment" of some in the DLC, he confided to these sources. At the steering committee meeting of his presidential exploratory committee, held in September 1991 in Washington, more than forty of his key supporters convened to discuss his candidacy. The DLC; position — urging Clinton to adopt a Southern-based campaign of exclusionary strife that would be openly critical of liberalism within the party — was rebuffed by Clinton's politicos. With that, the DLC political strategy, as such, reached its conclusion.

Yet the DLC was assimilated into the process. Its think tank, the Progressive Policy Institute, has been integral to policy and speechwriting. But the role Clinton has played has been Mitterrandesque, defanging by embracing. "I don't think the DLC has much meaning," says one of Clinton's senior advisers. "Within the primary electorate, being Southern is more of a problem." "He's not a creature of the DLC at all. The DLC is a creature of Bill Clinton," says David Osborne, co-author of a forthcoming book that Clinton cites as influential, Reinventing Government. Still, Clinton feels the need to explain himself on this score. "I got all sorts of grief about my involvement in the DLC," he says. "But I never would have gotten involved if it was going to push the country to the right."

In recent months Clinton has ridden fortune. The prospect of Mario Cuomo's candidacy loomed so large that when it evaporated, the candidate poised somewhat falsely as his opposite was lifted into the swooping vacuum. Much of the press was prepared to cast the contest as left versus right, tradition against newness. No matter how hard Clinton might have resisted, he would have been twisted out of shape and portrayed as something he's not. "The danger was being pushed to the right, categorized as conservative and having a label take over," says a Clinton adviser. Cuomo's non-candidacy also coincided with the precipitous fall in the standing of George Bush, raising the value of the Democratic nomination. The effect on the others also served Clinton's cause. Tom Harkin's moment may have been when the party felt it had no chance and wanted emotional release through out-bursts of barnyard epithets. The withdrawal of Douglas Wilder has created the first primary season since 1980 in which there is no black candidate. Clinton, as a progressive Southerner, has a more natural affinity with blacks than either Harkin or Bob Kerrey, who come from virtually all-white rural states.

Kerrey, in a curious way, represents the false premise of the DLC, which pined for a battle-hardened war hero — if not Kerrey himself, then the image. His candidacy was a response to the warrior symbolism of the GOP, intended to tarnish the Democrats as soft. But with the ending of the cold war and the bloom off the Gulf war, that argument has faltered. Bereft of much of a rationale beyond his biography, Kerrey is not a part of The Conversation. What he has is not a deep reserve of support in the invisible primary, but a hastily assembled campaign team. Overnight, he has imploded into a TV ad in which the advocate of the Mexican free-trade pact suddenly materializes at a hockey net as the protectionist goalie: "Fight Back, America!" The slogan recalls Dick Gephardt's ad in the 1988 campaign: "It's your fight, too!" Both were produced by political consultant Bob Shrum, who may be the main barrier between Clinton and the nomination.

The Shrum attack comes at the moment of Bush's collapse at the Tokyo summit, the first summit after the fall of communism, a summit focused on the issue of economic power. Bush came as Commodore Perry and left as Homer Simpson. Clinton's grand opportunity is to enter the breach, to make the case for an economic strategy that gets tough and smart: "This administration and its predecessors, by having no economic strategy, have presided over economic decline, the destruction of the idea of progress," he says.

Integral to this is a rescue of the idea of practical, active government within the Democratic Party. This idea, muffled by loftier rhetoric on the left, was betrayed in recent years by the candidacy of Jimmy Carter. Within the Democratic Party, part of Clinton's appeal is that he is a Southerner who exorcises Carter's anti-government piety without reiterating the old position. He offers a genuine fusion of various converging strands within the Democratic Conversation. The peaceable kingdom within his campaign is a suggestion that he has the potential to heal the Democrats' internal wounds.

"He's the opposite of Jimmy Carter," says Peter Edelman, a longtime friend, former aide to Robert Kennedy, and associate dean of the Georgetown University Law Center. (His wife, Marion Wright Edelman, is president of the Children's Defense Fund.) "Bill's not running against government. It's not that he's a big government person. But he believes in a serious role for government." The contrasts are instructive. Clinton and Carter are from different classes and generations in the South. Carter was the son of a local planter, a Naval Academy graduate, a product of the post-New Deal Eisenhower era. Clinton's father died before he was born; his mother was a nurse, his stepfather an alcoholic Buick dealer. Clinton's education was not technical, but cosmopolitan. His formative political years were during the New Frontier, when the civil rights movement changed the segregated South in which he lived, and the federal government was viewed as a positive instrument by Southern liberals. "I was around Carter a lot," says Greer, an Alabama native. "He did not understand politics in the Democratic tradition. He came to this town wanting to be against government. Bill understands that you have to overcome people's sense that government can't do anything. He and I grew up in a South we thought would never change, but we saw a positive change." "I never viewed government as the enemy," says Clinton. "I think it has to be radically reformed so that the taxpayers feel it serves them."

Clinton's circle-squaring formulas may not ultimately be able to weld together the post-cold war Democratic Party. The primaries, after all, have not begun. But the promise of his nomination, even if it led to defeat in November, might be to solidify an epochal change: Clinton would be a pro-government candidate almost all the party could support and force a new political dynamic that could eventually bring about a Democratic victory. Reaganism was about the end of policy. The intent was to immobilize government, leaving the action to the private sector. Clinton is about the renaissance of policy, informed by the Reagan years but moving clearly away from them. His unwitting ally in the campaign may well be George Bush, who, attempting to divine what he thinks by responding haphazardly to criticisms and polls, is unconsciously positioning himself in the role of the Me-Too Republican. The broad post-Reagan debate is in full swing. Bush is baffled. Clinton, initially, is engaged.