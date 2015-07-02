Jim Webb Announces Presidential Campaign to Internet Already on Vacation

Ever since Jim Webb said last fall that he was “seriously looking” into running for president, the political media has anticipated—or at least speculated about—whether he’d indeed seek the Democratic nomination. But unlike every other candidate thus far, the former senator from Virginia never annonced when he'd announce his decision: He simply announced it.

JIM WEBB ANNOUNCES CANDIDACY FOR PRESIDENT http://www.webb2016.com/jim-webb-announces-candidacy-for-president/ ... -Staff pic.twitter.com/zdi7vM5YvQ — jimwebbusa

On the one hand, how refreshing! We have had enough pomp and circumstance for one presidential-announcement season.

On the other hand, what is he thinking? He announced it at 2:08 p.m. on the day before the Fourth of July weekend. The afternoon before a three-day weekend, as everyone in media knows, is when people of note “dump” unflattering news—the hope being that the media will miss it, or that, even if the news is reported, there will be no one online to read about it.

In other words, does Webb even want anyone to know he’s running for president?