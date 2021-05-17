The Fourth of July That Was

There was one Jewish family in our neighborhood. The two daughters, bright and gentle girls, were formally expelled from our little club, which met weekly in the cellar of Elizabeth Kittora, whose father was a silent and forbidding Swiss watchmaker, was seven at the time, and it was my first taste of anti-Semitism, which later engulfed our little world.

Our letter-carrier, Mr. Green, was of the opinion, which he delivered with the mail - except at our house, because our dog. Zippy, hated people who carried things - that the Masons were robbing the Catholics of their place in the sun. It was a theory that took no account of the fact that all the city offices were in the grip of Irish politicians who rose and fell by favor of Cardinal O’Connell. Later, Mr. Green began to think the Jews were at the bottom of everything, and later still, guided by the Sunday broadcasts of Father Coughlin, he discovered the Red Menace and lived with it happily the rest of his life.

My father, who was a reader, was soft on the English, and did not share the general, fierce feelings of “Yankee” oppression. Resentment of British tyranny was, in a way, our one bond with the colonists, who had come so many centuries before us, and we learned to memorize “One if by land and two if by sea” and “By the rude bridge that arched the flood” at school.