Paid Leave This Week: It Just Got Easier to Be a Mother in the Navy

Good news, and bad, for military moms: The U.S. Navy tripled its paid maternity leave to 18 weeks, in a move that will benefit 5,000 women. The other military branches may follow, but female soldiers still have other problems: The U.S. Army is the only branch of the military that doesn't specify accomodations for soldiers who need to breastfeed, leaving new mothers at the mercy of officers who may maye resent or punish them for needing to pump more than once a day, or instruct them to pump in unsanitary bathrooms.

Time to move to India? Online retailer Flipkart is the latest Indian company to announce lavish new maternity policies—24 weeks paid leave—in an effort to retain female employees. Many women in India leave the workforce soon after having children, though the country’s mandated twelve weeks of paid maternity leave is generous by American standards.

Discrimination in the courtroom: A Florida lawyer’s request to take short breaks every few hours in trial to pump was denied by the sitting judge, who told the nursing mother, “Well, I’m not going to take a break just because you need to pump.”