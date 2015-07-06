Hillary Clinton—She’s Just Like Us!

Reading the correspondence and private writings of famous people is not new. We read the collected letters of Thomas Jefferson and C.S. Lewis and Edith Wharton, the private diaries of John Quincy Adams, Harry Truman, and Virginia Woolf. And politicians’ email archives are, in some ways, not unlike these tomes, at least insofar as the messages offer readers a similarly intimate glimpse of their authors’ daily lives, their petty concerns and recurring anxieties, friendships and jokes, fears and frustrations—who they are and how they act when they think no one is watching. Thomas Jefferson, too, was concerned with fruit, writing to James Madison from Fontainebleau on Oct. 28, 1785, “They have no apples here to compare with our Redtown pippin. They have nothing which deserves the name of a peach; there being not sun enough to ripen the plum-peach and the best of their soft peaches being like our autumn peaches.”

There's something shameful but compelling about mildly invading a politician or celebrity’s privacy, about reading words that were never meant for public eyes.

In other ways, of course, the letters of Thomas Jefferson and the email missives of Chris Christie’s aides could not be more dissimilar—and not only because our epistolary skills have deteriorated across the centuries. Our emails are more hurried and less carefully crafted, written during our crankier and less considered moments, rather than our most introspective and thoughtful ones. Email archives to some extent have less in common with collections of intimate correspondence than they do with the jumbled, disjoint scribblings of Mark Twain’s pocket notebooks.

Reading these messages is a rare way to understand the texture of someone else’s daily life, the rhythm and tone of their most trivial and off-hand interactions, the eccentricities and frustrations of their most honest and unguarded moments. There's something shameful but compelling about mildly invading a politician or celebrity’s privacy, about reading words that were never meant for public eyes. Miranda July’s 2013 project “We Think Alone,” featuring emails on particular topics by a variety of well-known authors, tapped into a similar desire to peep into the private online worlds of famous people. “I have always loved reading other people’s emails,” July told the Huffington Post, adding, “There is something about the mundane-ness that feels very intimate to me.”