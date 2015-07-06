Hillary Clinton—She’s Just Like Us!

My guilty pleasure is reading other people’s email. Since I study cybersecurity, friends sometimes ask me whether I can hack into their email accounts, but I actually have neither the skill nor the will. Instead, I can get my fix from publicly released email archives. Give me a few thousand mundane emails from Hillary Clinton’s Blackberry or the gubernatorial offices of Chris Christie or Jeb Bush and I’ll happily neglect my own inbox for hours to pore over them. I’m hardly a political junkie. But when thousands of pages of Hillary Clinton’s correspondence were released last Tuesday night, I found myself compulsively perusing the email archives.

Partisans and reporters, of course, may go through these emails in a completely different spirit, looking for evidence of wrongdoing and corruption. In that regard, the latest Clinton release has been disappointing, revealing no consequential political machinations or dark and complex secrets. Most of the emails released last week by the Department of State are profoundly boring—records of people scheduling flights, or making to-do lists, or reading news stories about themselves. None of them, or at least none of the ones I’ve seen, suggest any scandalous government conspiracies or cover-ups. (Of course, many of them have also had considerable portions redacted prior to release.)

But while Hillary Clinton’s emails don’t hint at any Shonda Rhimes-worthy melodrama in the State Department, they do offer tiny glimpses of Clinton and her correspondents at perhaps their most unguarded and unintentionally humorous. Those little windows into the mundane everyday dramas of Clinton and her staff, mixed in with discussions of serious world affairs and official State Department business, are what make email archives so compelling—they’re so clearly not press releases or official statements, or polished public posturing of any kind.

There are intriguing references to inside jokes and in-person conversations that we can only guess at, as in a December 11, 2009 email from Clinton to then-deputy National Security Advisor Thomas Donilon which ends: “And, by the way, I’m still laughing about the yurt!”