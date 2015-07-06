First, there was the Women’s United Soccer Association (WUSA), established two years after Mia Hamm, Brandi Chastain, and Julie Foudy helped the U.S. defeat China in the tense 1999 final. It folded after only three years due to financial problems. Then, in 2009, months after the U.S. won the Olympic gold medal, Women’s Professional Soccer was born. That, too, lasted only three years. The current iteration, the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), is partially subsidized by the American, Canadian, and Mexican soccer federations, but both attendance and salaries are dismally low.

Players like Lloyd, Rapinoe, and Morgan ply their trade in a league where salaries range from $6,000 to $30,000 per season. In cities like Chicago, Seattle, and Boston, where Hope Solo, Julie Johnston, and Rapinoe, play, that’s well below the median income. Even Abby Wambach, the most famous of the USWNT players, made $190,000 last year—not bad compared to the average population—but 3 percent of what Clint Dempsey put in the bank ($6.7 million).

So the best way to celebrate America’s championship is not to hang up the jersey for four years until the next World Cup rolls around, but to support women’s soccer in the years in between. 20.3 million Americans watched Carli Lloyd and her teammates defeat Japan on Sunday—more than have ever watched a U.S. men's game. Only 4,271 people on average went to see the same women play for their clubs last year.