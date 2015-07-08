Drawn + Quarterly Comics Enters a New Era

Publishing houses, no less than people, have personalities. To be sure, certain large corporate presses have identities that are primarily mercenary, with catalogues consisting almost entirely of a mishmash of aspiring bestsellers. But among the smaller, individually run literary presses, the ones that nurture the books most likely to last, logos are marks of character. To see the emblem of a quality publisher on the spine of a book is to have a measure of its ambition and merit. From New Directions we expect strenuous modernist experimentation, from Farrar, Strauss and Giroux substance and style, from McSweeney’s mischievous playfulness not just in the words but also in the book design.

Over the last quarter century, Drawn & Quarterly (D+Q) has achieved a rare feat among comic book publishers, carving out for itself a status as distinctive as such legendary literary presses as New Directions. Individual D+Q titles have often been distinguished and collectively they add up to a transformation in the possibility of comics. The D+Q backlist is rich in volumes that have been at the forefront of making comics an accepted literary and visual form—works by such prominent cartoonists as Lynda Barry, Art Spiegelman, Chris Ware, Chester Brown, Seth, Julie Doucet, Adrian Tomine, Yoshihiro Tatsumi. While each D+Q book displays a singular temperament, taken together they form a common sensibility or gestalt. To the often shoddy and schlocky world of comics, D+Q brought elegance, sophistication, cosmopolitanism, a literary commitment to delicately told stories combined with alertness to tactile sensuousness and eye-pleasing design rooted in a fine arts sensibility.

If D+Q has been the New Directions of cartooning, then Chris Oliveros, who founded the company, has played the same taste-shaping role as legendary New Directions founder James Laughlin. Just as Laughlin’s passion for poets like Ezra Pound and novelists like Vladimir Nabokov helped spread the gospel of modernism to literature, Oliveros has presided over a similar revolution in taste in the comics world, being a key player in the rise of the graphic novel. Like Laughlin, Oliveros crafted a publishing list that bore the stamp of his sensibility, which redirected the course of literary history. Given Oliveros’s prominence, many in comics were startled when The Globe and Mail reported in May that he was stepping down as editor in chief of the company he created, handing the reigns to his long-time associate publisher Peggy Burns.

Oliveros’s decision to step down has raised eyebrows in the world of graphic novels because D+Q has always been mainly his handiwork. Moreover, the art comics companies that have made a name for themselves—RAW Books under Art Spiegelman and Francoise Mouly and Fantagraphics under Gary Groth and the late Kim Thompson—have all been small operations that have never had a transition from one owner to another. In the world of literary publishing, houses created by owners with personal visions such as Knopf and New Directions have successful transformed themselves into larger enterprises that exist beyond the guiding hand of their founders. If the D+Q transfer of power succeeds and the company remains at the forefront of art comics, it will mark the maturation of the alternative graphic novel form away from its artisanal roots into a structure that more closely resemble traditional publishing firms like Knopf or the post-Laughlin New Directions.