Drawn + Quarterly Comics Enters a New Era

Oliveros’s manifest skills as a cartoonist are always worth remembering because they are at the root of his success as an editor and publisher: It’s the eyes of gifted cartoonist that are at work when Oliveros examines other cartoonists, which helps explains his track record in finding talent, often at the very beginning of a career. Oliveros first made his mark by corralling his core group of artists (which included Brown, Seth, and Julie Doucet) in the pages of Drawn and Quarterly magazine—a magazine whose more distinctive editorial sensibility lifted it above the ruck of mediocre anthologies crowding the comics market. The magazine had a predilection for autobiographical anecdotes, small well-shaped tales dwelling on brief incidences. In effect, Drawn & Quarterly magazine cut a middle swath between RAW and Robert Crumb’s Weirdo, featuring work that was more narratively inclined and less formally-challenging than most of RAW but moving beyond the underground shock tactics of Weirdo. The best of Drawn & Quarterly magazine were comics that could, if done in prose form, have found a home in The New Yorker or The Paris Review.

By 1994, D+Q was already a pillar of art comics, but its financial position remained precarious. The comic book industry, rooted in hobbyist stores geared to hardcore collectors, had a punishing boom and bust economy. Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, countless independent comic book companies lived like mayflies, briefly flourishing and then dying. D+Q managed to survive in the environment thanks to Oliveros’s modesty and steadiness of purpose. He resisted the temptation to expand too quickly, never published comics he didn’t believe in, and remained loyal to his core artists. Given the economic realities of the comic book market in the 1990s, Oliveros wisely kept D+Q a micropublishing firm, operating out of his home.

According to comics lore, Art Spiegelman’s Maus was sometimes placed in the “humor” section of bookstores.

The bookstore market offered one possible alternative to comic bookstores, but it was difficult to break into. The “graphic novel” was still an inchoate form, and bookstores didn't know how to handle such books or even stock them. According to comics lore, Art Spiegelman's Maus was sometimes placed in the “humor” section of bookstores, sharing company with Garfield and The Far Side. When reprinting material from comics, D+Q was careful to package it in the form of books that looked like books, rather than thick comics. D+Q books, especially Seth's It's a Good Life, were models of attention to design, with careful attention being given to typeface, art on the insides of the cover, paper stock and all the sundry niceties of book-making. Oliveros wasn't expecting a quick solution: “I see myself as plugging away at this for years and years,” he told an interviewer in 1996. “And maybe after ten years I can look back and see we've come this far and managed this much, and maybe after I die things will be a little bit better.”