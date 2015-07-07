The Philosopher's Guide to Growing Up

A large part of growing up, for these philosophers, is to eliminate fear and bring desire under control, because fear springs from ignorance, and desire breeds non-freedom: “Freedom cannot simply mean doing whatever strikes you at the moment; that way you’re a slave to any whim or passing fancy,” Nieman writes. “Real freedom involves control over your life as a whole, learning to make plans and promises and decisions, to take responsibility for your actions’ consequences. How is the child to learn if, like Peter Pan, he is ruled by the successive play of desires?”

In lieu of dramatic societal change, Neiman’s solution to the epidemic of childishness is for people to take their maturity into their own hands, and expose themselves to challenging, foundational experiences. She recommends we put ourselves in situations that open our worldview to different societies and different ways of being. And her advice is concrete—she says, for instance, that everyone should spend a week off the Internet. She also encourages the reader to travel, but not in the typical American way, in which semesters abroad are isolated experiences where no one forces you to speak anything but English. No, traveling is best accompanied by work.

The book offers a lot of good writing on the history of theories of education, but it would have done well to stick with that. In Neiman’s prescription for how to grow up, it becomes clear she’s only talking to a select few: the privileged. When Neiman suggests we all travel in a meaningful way, she assures us it doesn’t need to cost much if we go and work on a farm somewhere. But for the majority of people, it’s not as simple as that: What if you have a family and need to raise your kids? What if leaving work for a month costs you your job? What if you can’t pay for a plane ticket or a passport? The idea that people have all the materials to help themselves within the free market, without the help of social infrastructure and safety nets, is reminiscent of the worst policies of the twentieth century.

The theme that lurks below the surface of Why Grow Up? is a critique not of society in general but of life under capitalism. Citing Arendt, Neiman pines for engaging, meaningful work that allows us to leave our mark on the world; she harkens back to criticisms of devalued labor going back to Marx. One of the best passages in the book relates to planned obsolescence: the way in which products become outdated before they need to. The prime example is the light bulb, whose hours of illumination were intentionally decreased in the early twentieth century so that light bulb companies could sell more. While she connects this high-turnover cycle to retirement—the planned obsolescence of people—she doesn’t call it what it is: capitalism.