The Philosopher's Guide to Growing Up

In his treatise on education, Emile, Rousseau describes the childhood that would produce such an unfettered citizen. When we’re born, the world seems just as it should be, and our every need is taken care of by our parents. But as you grow up, what the world is and what the world should be begin to split. This happens in a basic way as we first experience hunger or the pain of teething, or bump into tables or trip on the sidewalk. This gap—between what is and what ought to be, between nature and reason—expands as we grow older.

Rousseau’s idealized child, Emile, would grow up without the conflict between is and ought, without dependency on society, and without culture (which makes us dependent). The child would be insulated from culture until his teens and would know no man-made limits. Emile was accompanied by an all-seeing tutor, who would guide his learning, Montessori-style, following the child’s interests and needs. “His astronomy lesson takes place in the forest” Neiman writes, “where his tutor has taken him at twilight; Emily is hungry, and needs to learn the position of the stars to guide his way back home.” Emile is trained, too, not to be afraid.

Neiman then shifts to Kant, who was an avid admirer of Rousseau, though they led radically different lives. Rousseau travelled constantly while Kant never left his hometown. Kant read Emile with great interest, but believed that the only figure who could truly fulfill Rousseau’s idea of an all-seeing tutor-guardian was God. In line with the rest of Kant’s metaphysical project, the counterpart of God in the heavens above is the naturally occurring moral law within oneself. So, using God as his guide, Kant focuses on attaining enough self-discipline and autonomy to develop the capacity to obey one’s own law under his naturally occurring morality. Kant took a more realistic view of education: Teachers should not always endeavor to break their students’ wills. But Kant agrees with Rousseau on the difficulty of achieving this at a societal level: Rousseau himself fathered five children, all of whom were sent to the orphanage and “Kant thought that good education must be the work of generations” Nieman writes.