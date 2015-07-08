Even Drug Dealers in the Suburbs Are Boring

Over the span of a few years, we interviewed 30 middle-class, suburban drug dealers in Atlanta, Georgia, hoping to gain access to the inner workings of this subculture.

Drug dealing has inherent dangers—you could be robbed, threatened, assaulted, or arrested—and we were interested in how these suburban dealers handled the inevitable array of conflicts they encountered.

What we found may be surprising: In most cases of potential conflict, nothing happened.

For example, one teen named Adam was angry that his friend hadn’t paid him for the ounce of marijuana and two ounces of mushrooms that he’d sold him a few weeks earlier. Fed up, Adam threatened to kill the guy.