How to Live Within a Black Body

Between the World and Me is a letter, but it is a twinned chronicle: It is the story of how Coates woke up to America, and it is also the story of passing his hard-won consciousness, as another student of history, down to his legacy, his only child. The book is primarily concerned with what Coates terms “The Dream.” “The Dream is treehouses and the Cub Scouts. The Dream smells like peppermint but tastes like strawberry shortcake,” Coates writes. “And for so long I have wanted to escape into the Dream, to fold my country over my head like a blanket. But this has never been an option because the Dream rests on our backs, the bedding made from our bodies.” If you’re not white, if you’re not male, if you’re not relatively wealthy, Coates’s words resonate deeply, immediately. Black Americans—and other disadvantaged groups—were never intended to be a part of the Dream, and you need only to look at history to understand how fully they’ve been excluded. “You cannot forget how much they took from us and how they transfigured our very bodies into sugar, tobacco, cotton, and gold,” Coates writes to his son. Further along in the text, Coates mentions that African Americans have been free for less time than they were enslaved. He enjoins his son to never forget this, to always remember that there is no arc to the universe, much less a moral one. “[Y]our future peers and colleagues … might try to convince you that everything I know, all the things I’m sharing with you here, are an illusion, or a fact of a distant past that need not be discussed.”

But history is never very far from us. Dylann Storm Roof’s execution of nine black men and women in a historically black Charleston church is only the latest manifestation of the hatred that runs deep throughout our past; he was himself a student of history, and transmuted what he found there into a bloodspattered church nave. Days after the massacre, I read Roof’s manifesto. What struck me immediately was his tone, how miserably sad he was. It was only later, rereading the thing in a fit of masochism, that I saw words I’d skimmed before. “Black people are racially aware almost from birth, but White people on average dont think about race in their daily lives,” Roof wrote. “And this is our problem. We need to and have to.” He’s right. This is precisely our problem. White people don’t think enough about their race. Or, perhaps even more precisely, white people don’t think about how race affects every other American race but their own: This, more than anything, is the basis of the unconscious racism that destroys black bodies.

Coates achieves a kind of specificity in addressing that problem by speaking directly to the black experience in America. The question of audience has always been an issue for black artists: How can you, authoring your work out of the negro experience and tradition in America, possibly expect to say something universally meaningful about humanity? A painful example of this instinct to corral black artists into lesser, segregated regions can be found in The Paris Review’s eighth “Art of Fiction” interview with Ralph Ellison from 1955:

INTERVIEWER But isn’t it going to be difficult for the Negro writer to escape provincialism when his literature is concerned with a minority? ELLISON All novels are about certain minorities: the individual is a minority. The universal in the novel—and isn’t that what we’re all clamoring for these days?—is reached only through the depiction of the specific man in a specific circumstance.

The interviewer presses, “But still, how is the Negro writer, in terms of what is expected of him by critics and readers, going to escape his particular need for social protest and reach the ‘universal’ you speak of?” Ellison goes on to say that many white people question the humanity of black people, and deflects the question. “For us, the question should be, what are the specific forms of that humanity, and what in our background is worth preserving or abandoning,” he says. In the course of denying his need to prove himself to his interviewers, Ellison does it all the same by invoking the history of black people in America. It’s a short jump from questioning a marginalized group’s artistic identity to questioning their humanity—art is created out of one’s specific circumstances to access a universal feeling.

