The Secrets of the Goldman Sachs Elevator Are Better Left to Twitter

When your office has only glass walls, the elevator starts to look like a consolingly private space. Earlier generations knew it wasn’t: Anyone who’s thought about making an “elevator pitch” has capitalized on the elevator’s public nature, taking their chances in the fleeting common ground between executives and underlings. But if the elevator had something to do with upward mobility, it’s also a reminder of steep descent. On the way down at the end of the working day, the elevator is where you share reckless confidences, and it’s where you hear people saying the most abandoned and obnoxious things they can think of. Things like: “My garbage disposal eats better than 99 percent of the world.” Or: “Goldman fucking Sachs. Ever heard of it?”

These last seven words were supposedly overheard in the elevator at Goldman’s offices in 2012, and were duly documented in a tweet from the @GSElevator account.

1 [On cell phone]: Goldman fucking Sachs. Ever heard of it? [Click] — gselevator

The account, which was at that point anonymously run, offered a uncensored glimpse into the world of high finance, claiming to report from the firm’s Wall Street offices. It portrayed Goldman employees as self-obsessed, self-justifying, and misogynistic, as well as indifferent to the consequences of the financial crisis. Post-2008, @GSElevator gave its readers balm for their wounds: a chance to see bankers brought low. The account showed them miserable in their work too, griping in the windowless, WiFi-less elevators like everyone else. With over 700,000 followers, it is far and away the most popular specimen in a whole genre: the elevator Twitter account.

The man behind @GSElevator has now written a book, which expands on the banker lifestyle behind the tweets. With a bright red elevator button on its gold front cover, Straight to Hell: True Tales of Deviance, Debauchery, and Billion-Dollar Deals, out early next week, promises to transport its readers into the same chamber of secrets as the Twitter account. In fact, it brings us a little too far into the fold. Instead of a wry eavesdropper, its author emerges in the course of its 300 pages as a semi-insider, who might like to get a bit closer to the corporate culture he’s spent the last few years mocking. He got a job in a bank straight out of college—not at Goldman—and he later nearly worked at Goldman—but didn’t end up working at Goldman. As the book jacket complicatedly explains, he was hired in 2010 to head up “a debt syndicate in Asia,” but didn’t take the job “due to a contractual issue,” though what that might be is anyone’s guess.