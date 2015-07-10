The Secrets of the Goldman Sachs Elevator Are Better Left to Twitter

1 [On cell phone]: Goldman fucking Sachs. Ever heard of it? [Click] — gselevator

The account, which was at that point anonymously run, offered a uncensored glimpse into the world of high finance, claiming to report from the firm’s Wall Street offices. It portrayed Goldman employees as self-obsessed, self-justifying, and misogynistic, as well as indifferent to the consequences of the financial crisis. Post-2008, @GSElevator gave its readers balm for their wounds: a chance to see bankers brought low. The account showed them miserable in their work too, griping in the windowless, WiFi-less elevators like everyone else. With over 700,000 followers, it is far and away the most popular specimen in a whole genre: the elevator Twitter account.

The man behind @GSElevator has now written a book, which expands on the banker lifestyle behind the tweets. With a bright red elevator button on its gold front cover, Straight to Hell: True Tales of Deviance, Debauchery, and Billion-Dollar Deals, out early next week, promises to transport its readers into the same chamber of secrets as the Twitter account. In fact, it brings us a little too far into the fold. Instead of a wry eavesdropper, its author emerges in the course of its 300 pages as a semi-insider, who might like to get a bit closer to the corporate culture he’s spent the last few years mocking. He got a job in a bank straight out of college—not at Goldman—and he later nearly worked at Goldman—but didn’t end up working at Goldman. As the book jacket complicatedly explains, he was hired in 2010 to head up “a debt syndicate in Asia,” but didn’t take the job “due to a contractual issue,” though what that might be is anyone’s guess.

There were early signs that the Bildungsroman-style memoirs of a wannabe Goldman employee might not have the same appeal as @GSElevator. Simon and Schuster had bought the rights to the book in January last year; it was important that at this point the identity of @GSElevator still wasn’t known. Once his name—John LeFevre—was revealed a month later in The New York Times, the publisher got cold feet, and they canceled the contract in March. It was now widely known that LeFevre didn’t himself ride the elevators of Goldman Sachs. Did that make his work less authentic? In an open letter he posted on Business Insider, he claimed a right to artistic license, arguing that “any person who actually thought my Twitter feed was literally about verbatim conversations overhead in the elevators of Goldman Sachs is an idiot.” He found a new publisher a few weeks later.