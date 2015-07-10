There is little evidence that legal euthanasia contributes to the coercion of the poor, and numbers on spontaneous remission can usually be adduced for any given terminal disease, which helps prevent the what-if objection from gaining much traction. Yet there is reason to worry about a slippery slope forming between the legal but rare option of euthanasia for the terminally ill and the haphazard elective suicide of persons with no real physical illness. At this moment, for example, a 24-year-old Belgian woman is awaiting assisted suicide for no reason other than her unhappiness. She won’t be the first: a friend of hers who also suffered from depression was euthanized for that condition less than two years ago, following in the footsteps of numerous people with sad life experiences or momentary shocks who, thanks to Belgian law, sought death instead of treatment.

Euthanasia became legal in Belgium in 2002, and despite over a decade of availability, the elective suicidal impulse appears to keep increasing. In the last year alone, assisted suicides in Belgium increased by 27 percent; meanwhile, in February of 2014, Belgium’s parliament passed an ordinance allowing for children to be euthanized. Belgium’s willingness to permit the assisted suicide of children is premised on both the child’s wishes and the parents’ consent, but the country does not permit minors convicted of serious crimes to be imprisoned for life: The weight assigned to the decisions of minors, it seems, varies widely in Belgian law.

The discrepancy makes sense in the frame of rights: If a person has, as euthanasia advocates typically claim, a right to decide when and how to die as a matter of personal liberty, then children are naturally owed such options. (And minors should never be long imprisoned or, worse, subject to capital punishment, as both are terrible infringements upon most conventions of human rights.) So if the extension of euthanasia to children concerns you (as it did some 160 Belgian pediatricians, those closest to the sick children in question) but you agree that criminal minors should not be executed or imprisoned for life based on beliefs about their human rights, perhaps it is a sign that something in the euthanasia advocacy equation is out of joint.