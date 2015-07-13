Scott Walker Is the Most Boring Presidential Candidate Ever

Walker abbrevi8es like a tween. His life turns on snow, dairy, hot ham, Kohls, haircuts, Packers, Badgers, and watching American Idol while eating chili. His critics err when they mock him for lacking a college diploma, but they could be forgiven for concluding that his intellectual incuriousness is symptomatic of his lack of ambition outside politics. Walker didn’t drop out of college to travel the country or explore the world. He didn’t join a movement or start a business. He left college to run a losing, long-shot campaign for state assembly, then bided his time in the marketing department of the Milwaukee Red Cross until a better political opportunity presented itself. He’s been sharpening and refining his campaign tactics ever since, at the expense of all extra-curricular depth. His obsession with Ronald Reagan is extreme, even for a Republican of his stature, perhaps because he only has two realms of interest in which to seek role models, and Simon Cowell isn’t an American or a politician.

And yet, Walker’s track record is real. Most conservatives are rightly less interested in a politician’s worldliness and erudition than in his ability to win while pushing the limits of what’s politically achievable. This will allow Walker to raise considerable amounts of money. It’s the one thing that makes him viable. But it also raises two of the most important but overlooked questions hovering over his just-launched campaign: Is Scott Walker too boring to be elected president? And if he wins, will he be the most boring man to ever occupy the White House?