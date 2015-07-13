Scott Walker Is the Most Boring Presidential Candidate Ever

Scott Walker’s appeal to American conservatives is obvious. He’s as hard-nosed and unwilling to compromise as any conservative activist, but as deft as a seasoned party operative who knows how to pile up victories in hostile territory. Walker has bested Democrats in three consecutive statewide elections (an attempt to recall Walker in 2012 failed), and he has governed Wisconsin (a Democratic-leaning, labor-friendly state) as an unflinching hardliner since 2011.

That trifecta of executive experience, conservative governance, and blue-state electoral success has eluded movement conservatives in recent presidential elections, and Walker promises to break the streak.

But Walker has drawbacks, too. He’s a bit too socially conservative and reactionary for certain donor-class Republicans. He’s an operative at heart, which makes him susceptible to getting caught saying irreconcilable things to different audiences, and he courts a reputation for being a little bit dim.

But Walker's biggest liability may be this: He is incredibly dull. Not just plodding-speaker dull, though he’s often that, too, but an actually boring person. Mitt Romney is nobody’s caricature of a party animal, but he could legitimately boast of being an industrial titan, a fixer, and a man of the world. Hillary Clinton isn’t particularly charismatic, but her life story is filled with dramatic tension, and nobody who masterminded #Benghazi can be credibly dismissed as boring.