“Please Don’t Call Me On My Bluff”

Take, for example, another song that monopolized the Internet with its polarizing music video: Nicki Minaj’s “Anaconda” from her album The Pinkprint, which Rolling Stone heralded for its “radicalism.” On the track, Minaj samples Sir-Mix-A-Lot’s “Baby Got Back” while singing the praises of her own epic ass, bragging about a man “keeping [her] stylish” before she lets him perform oral sex on her. As far as Top 40 feminism is concerned, the conceit seems pretty clever: Nicki is not only capitalizing on the ubiquity of her male predecessor’s one-hit wonder, but she’s also getting hers in more ways than one. Sir-Mix-A-Lot implored big-bootied girls to use him, and Nicki takes him up on his offer. Finally, the woman’s on top.

But is she? Men, money, sex: The whole song remains the same, remixed. “BBHMM” and “Anaconda” don’t reimagine anything. They launder old ideas in an exchange system in which money is the bottom line, and people aren’t individuals but things to use. The resulting products are, as bell hooks remarked last fall, as boring as they are disturbing. Talk about the bigotry of low expectations: When Reynolds writes that “BBHMM” is Rihanna’s piéce de resistance, one has to wonder what she finds so masterful about Rihanna doing what so many men have done—in art and in life—for millennia.

Still, “BBHMM” is a song of the times, and it speaks to the soul-sucking nature of an efficiency-obsessed workplace. Since the 1980s, when Wall Street dominated the cinematic landscape, Working Girl was but one of several iconic comedies inspired by the constant indignities visited on the desk dweller: 9 To 5, Office Space, and The Office also homed in what it took to maintain a sense of self during the daily grind. Men cope by toking up on the clock and reclaiming staplers. Women like Tess McGill and the ensemble of 9 to 5 try to break the glass ceiling with more desperate measures, impersonating or even abducting their bosses and running the show without them. While Rihanna’s evisceration of the boss man suggests a more aggressive response to corporate life undiluted by humor, she remains firmly in this tradition of trying to climb the corporate ladder while wearing a skirt.

Yet, as Noah Berlatsky wrote on this site last week, to focus on the rule-breaking antics of these women obscures their capitulation to the money-driven world that exploits them. In the closing shot of Working Girl, the camera slowly zooms out from Melanie Griffith’s new office and onto a grid of identical windows that dot the Manhattan skyline. As my sister, who first watched (and loved) the film twenty years ago, said recently, the final image only illuminates the harsh irony that Tess is now another worker drone. Similarly, even though Rihanna is lying on a bed of bills in the final shot of “BBHMM,” she’s invested in a world whose raison d’être is the accumulation of wealth. The bloodlust that first looked like artistic subversion of—or even emancipation from—the corporate multiplex now reveals itself as mere assimilation.