School Libraries Are Under Attack

From coast to coast, elementary and high school libraries are being neglected, defunded, repurposed, abandoned, and closed.

The kindest thing that can be said about this is that it’s curious; the more accurate explanation is that it’s just wrong and very foolish.

A 2011 survey conducted with my graduate students of 25 separate statewide studies shows that students who attend schools with libraries that are staffed by certified librarians score better on reading and writing tests than students in schools without library services. And it is lower-income students who benefit the most.

This clear empirical evidence has had little impact on budget cutters, however. They act—mistakenly—as though there is no link between libraries and educational achievement.