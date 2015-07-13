School Libraries Are Under Attack

A 2011 survey conducted with my graduate students of 25 separate statewide studies shows that students who attend schools with libraries that are staffed by certified librarians score better on reading and writing tests than students in schools without library services. And it is lower-income students who benefit the most.

This clear empirical evidence has had little impact on budget cutters, however. They act—mistakenly—as though there is no link between libraries and educational achievement.

Here are the numbers and the arguments to which they need to pay attention.