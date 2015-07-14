These Scholars Have Been Pointing Out Atticus Finch's Racism for Years

Engar is interested in how this portrayal of Finch will affect lawyers “of that generation who were really young when that book came out and were inspired to go to law school because of that.” For her, like Thornburg-Shaw and Pryal, the new book emphasizes a dimension of Finch’s character that was already problematic, rather than the adding the problem of race to our reading of him. “I think that it’s already there,” she said responding to early reports about the novel, “But I don’t think that everyone else sees it as already being there.”

It’s worth pointing out that the connection between the two books is not a simple one. Go Set A Watchman follows the same characters as To Kill A Mockingbird and is set 20 years after the events of To Kill A Mockingbird, but of the two novels, it was written first. On one view, this would position To Kill A Mockingbird as the prequel to an until-now unpublished book. Others would argue that it is in fact a very thoroughgoing revision of Go Set A Watchman, and instead of existing side by side, the text published in 1960 replaces the first draft written in the ’50s. Are the two books two installments in the same series about one set of characters in one fictional place? Or are they two drafts of the same novel, which present us with competing versions of the same characters?

The way we read Harper Lee will be shaped by which of those two options we find most convincing. The first option adds weight to the arguments academics have been making about race in To Kill A Mockingbird for years. The second option, meanwhile, leaves Finch’s image somewhat more intact, despite the mounting body of criticism. And it emphasizes that Lee’s publisher wasn’t ready in the 1950s for a novel that showed a daughter’s conflicted relationship with a father she recognizes as racist. Charles J. Shields, the author of Lee’s biography, Mockingbird, sees an image from the first chapter of Go Set A Watchman as an eloquent comment on the reception of the novel in the ’50s. “I think it’s a great metaphor that the train overshoots the station,” he says, referring to Scout’s arrival in Maycomb County, “almost as though the train itself was reluctant to stop.”