These Scholars Have Been Pointing Out Atticus Finch's Racism for Years

The portrayal of Atticus Finch, the lawyer hero of To Kill A Mockingbird, as a racist in Harper Lee’s new novel, Go Set A Watchman, has been variously described as a “bombshell,” “shocking” and a “revelation” in early reviews. The New York Times suggested that the new novel “could also reshape Ms. Lee’s legacy.” Yet scholars who have written on race and the legal system in To Kill A Mockingbird are less surprised. “If you read the book from a racial justice perspective,” Katie Rose Guest Pryal, a novelist and former law professor, commented, “it wouldn’t surprise you that this is who Atticus is.”

In fact, there is a well-established body of scholarship on To Kill A Mockingbird that draws attention to flaws in Atticus’s character. Pryal’s 2010 paper on a “failure of empathy” in the novel argues that Atticus never lives up to his own advice that to understand somebody, you have to “climb into his skin and walk around in it.” She points out that Atticus’s defense of Tom Robinson, a black character accused of rape, is not about understanding Tom Robinson: “Neither the jury nor the audience of the novel have learned anything about Tom: where he lives, what his family is like, how he treats his wife and children and others in his daily life.” His defense of Tom relies instead on convincing them that he, Atticus, is honorable. By playing to white prejudices in a system that consistently benefits whites, his strategy does nothing to “disturb America’s racial caste system.”

In her reconsideration of To Kill A Mockingbird in its fiftieth year of publication, Angela Shaw-Thornburg, a literature professor at South Carolina State University also identified problems with Finch’s “paternalistic and downright accommodationist approach to justice.” She describes teaching the novel at a “minority majority institution” where students are “trying to figure out why they feel unvoiced by the literature they are reading” and she diagnoses the same problem as Pryal: “how little we see of Tom Robinson, whose life and death would presumably be at the center of this story.” She questioned whether the novel was “too dated to be taught in contemporary classrooms.”

The omissions and racially-prejudiced strategies Pryal and Shaw-Thornburg both find in To Kill A Mockingbird chime with the portrayal of Finch in Watchman, which gives us more concrete background about the character. Set in the 1950s, Go Set A Watchman tells the story of Scout, Atticus Finch’s daughter, returning to her hometown as an adult. Her time away from home, living in New York, has changed her perspective. She sees herself transformed “from an overalled, fractious, gun-slinging creature into a reasonable facsimile of a human being.” And she also sees more clearly her father’s bigotry: in this novel, Finch opposes desegregation, rejects the work of the NAACP, and has attended a meeting of the Ku Klux Klan.