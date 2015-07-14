It's hard to find an honest account of an open adoption that works: one where adoptive parents and birthparents have agreed that they will stay in touch and share the milestones of their child’s life, and then do so. Most of the birthmothers who have spoken with me over the years did so after planned open adoptions have failed. The adoptive parents may have pulled out, reneged on stated or implied promises, often claiming that, as the child grew old enough to grasp the deep ambiguity of the arrangement, ongoing contact became confusing. Sometimes birthparents draw back. Sometimes adoptive parents appear to get jealous. In most states, the law offers no protection for what is usually a non-binding, voluntary agreement.

The revelation of God and Jetfire: Confessions of a Birth Mother, Amy Seek's lyrical and open-hearted new memoir, is that even in the best of all possible adoption worlds, the wounds of an open adoption resist easy healing; that even when everyone does everything they said they would, with a spirit of honor and trust, everything that follows from relinquishment still ends up being “shaped by … absence.”

God and Jetfire reads as a personal tour of the open adoption process, from selecting a family to navigating ongoing contact for years. It’s also a chronicle that gets at some of the fundamental ethical questions in all adoptions. Though Seek doesn’t dwell on them, the outlines of structural problems are there: the varying state laws that govern when parents can relinquish and how long they have to change their minds; the powerful but often unspoken role that money plays in the process; the fact that unplanned parenthood will disrupt mothers’ lives more than those of their male partners; and the question of how informed any consent can be in a situation marked by inherent power imbalances. And then, aside from these systemic questions, there’s the emotional toll of letting a child go that’s both hard to quantify and to predict, and which Seek spends the majority of the book unraveling.

Compared to countless stories of bad adoptions—adoptions marked by coercion or force, fraud and lies—Amy Seek’s experience appears charmed. Some 15 years ago, when she got pregnant in college, it was with a boyfriend who loved her and was willing to get married. When she declined his proposal, her sister offered to fly home from China to help her raise the child. When Seek opted instead to explore adoption, she encountered a Catholic Social Services worker who spoke to her plainly, giving honest counsel about the pain of relinquishing and the unenforceabilty of open adoption contracts.