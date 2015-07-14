On the other hand, Seek hadn’t foreseen the emotional landscape she found herself in after adoption. The huge amount of variation between adoptions, and the gamble of entering an unenforceable agreement, involving profoundly complex human relationships, makes it almost impossible to plan for how the aftermath of an adoption will feel. After her son was born, she agonized over her choice, angering her ex-boyfriend and family, and weeping with the prospective adoptive mother, Paula, over the old zero-sum game of adoption, when two families love a child, but only one party “wins.” With characteristic beauty, Seek writes, “We stood like tired boxers, clinging to each other to stop the beating. I could end her suffering, some of it, but only at my own expense.” In the end, as we know, she lets her son go. And in so doing, she becomes a member of the sad club of birthmothers, invisible “collateral damage” in a world where adoption is thought of primarily as “a means of getting children … not [losing] them.” Though she’d decided on adoption to protect the future she planned for herself, her new motherhood convinces her immediately that she’s made a mistake. “I wished I hadn’t made such good plans,” she writes.

For many birthmothers at this stage, there’s a pressure to remain compliant: to avoid complaining or talking about their regrets, and instead to practice a Panglossian gratitude, lest their relationship with the adoptive parents closes down. Some birthmothers (a controversial name in itself, which many such mothers reject for alternatives like “mothers of origin” or the starker “mothers of loss”) even have a name for this state. They call it the “adoption fog,” which they say settles around women who chose to relinquish, and who tell themselves for years that they've done the right thing. The predicted outcome is obvious: that one day the fog will lift and birthmothers will be left to face years of suppressed trauma.

The years after Seek’s adoption, as told through her elegant and ungrudging approach, show a story of disciplined generosity on both sides. This seems like the best roadmap offered to date for making the “unnatural partnership” of an open adoption work. There are challenges (“the animal complications of what we’d done,” Seek writes)—like her early realization that visiting her son is a two-sided performance where she’ll always feel watched; the quiet assertions of ownership from both the adoptive parents and Seek as he grows older; and Seek’s halting, pained progress towards expressing her love. But there is also a shared presupposition of good will that helps them accept risks and overcome misunderstandings.