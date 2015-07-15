There's Nothing Boring About Women’s Sports

The report underscored one of the biggest reasons Serena Williams inspires tears of anger when she wins: She looks like she could kick all of our asses. Moreover, being black, her athleticism and strength become even more exoticized and suspicious. Atlantic senior editor David Frum insulted Williams and ridiculed her thinner opponents when he tweeted the Times article with a header: “Steroids? Oh no, no, no. ‘Body image issues.’”

In America, sports have long since transcended the patriarchal lens through which we tend to view them. Mass media presents them them as filtered through a white, heterosexual gaze; that’s part of the reason many men are still not used to seeing women succeed in traditionally male arenas. Nowhere is this truer than in women’s sports. Despite the U.S. Women National Team’s 5-2 victory in the Women’s World Cup final—which drew 26.7 million viewers, more than Game 7 of last fall’s World Series—we’re barely seeing women athletes perform at all outside of the Olympics.

About a week after this year’s Women’s World Cup tournament, I joined host Larry Wilmore on Comedy Central’s The Nightly Show for a discussion about women’s sports. He began with newly released statistics out of the University of Southern California that detail how poorly those sports are covered by mainstream American media. On local affiliates and shows like ESPN’s SportsCenter, they get measly percentages of all airtime. The June study Wilmore cited, fittingly titled It’s Dude Time!, offered that the “quantity of coverage of women’s sports in televised sports news and highlights shows remains dismally low,” and highlighted “a stark contrast between the exciting, amplified delivery of stories about men’s sports, and the often dull, matter-of-fact delivery of women’s sports stories.”