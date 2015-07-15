There's Nothing Boring About Women’s Sports

Serena Williams, the most dominant American athlete in the game today, won her sixth Wimbledon women’s singles championship this past Saturday. It was the 21st major title of her storied career. The previous day, a New York Times article described the lengths some of her competitors go to avoid emulating her. Maria Sharapova seemed prideful when admitting her lack of physical strength. “I can’t handle lifting more than five pounds,” she said. “It’s just annoying, and it’s just too much hard work. And for my sport, I just feel like it’s unnecessary.” Though she continues to outpace Williams in off-the-court endorsement earnings, Sharapova bowed out in the Wimbledon semifinals, losing to Williams for the 17th consecutive time in what can no longer be called a rivalry with any seriousness.

Agnieszka Radwanska, the 13 seed in the tournament, is apparently “the smallest player in the top 10”—five feet, eight inches, 123 pounds—on purpose. Her coach, who you’d think would be most concerned with Radwanska’s success on the court, told the Times that the priority was not so much winning as gender presentation and idealized beauty: “Because, first of all she’s a woman,” he said, “and she wants to be a woman.”

The report underscored one of the biggest reasons Serena Williams inspires tears of anger when she wins: She looks like she could kick all of our asses. Moreover, being black, her athleticism and strength become even more exoticized and suspicious. Atlantic senior editor David Frum insulted Williams and ridiculed her thinner opponents when he tweeted the Times article with a header: “Steroids? Oh no, no, no. ‘Body image issues.’”

In America, sports have long since transcended the patriarchal lens through which we tend to view them. Mass media presents them them as filtered through a white, heterosexual gaze; that’s part of the reason many men are still not used to seeing women succeed in traditionally male arenas. Nowhere is this truer than in women’s sports. Despite the U.S. Women National Team’s 5-2 victory in the Women’s World Cup final—which drew 26.7 million viewers, more than Game 7 of last fall’s World Series—we’re barely seeing women athletes perform at all outside of the Olympics.