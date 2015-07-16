The Extraterrestrial Vote

Space exploration has featured in presidential elections before. As New York magazine summarized earlier this year: Newt Gingrich promised to build a base on a moon if elected. Democratic presidential candidate Dennis Kucinich dropped a bomb in a 2008 debate that he thought he saw a UFO once. In 1992, presidential candidate Ross Perot blamed extraterrestrial life for political gridlock. "It's not the Republicans' fault, of course, and it's not the Democrats' fault," he said in a debate. "Somewhere out there there's an extraterrestrial that's doing this to us, I guess."

Bill Clinton is open to the idea of extraterrestrial life, as well. He appeared on Jimmy Kimmel’s show in 2014 and suggested that he believes we may not be alone (though he also assured us “there are no aliens” kept from us). "We know now we live in an ever expanding universe," he said. "We know there are billions of stars and planets literally out there, and the universe is getting bigger. We know from our fancy telescopes that just in the last two years more than 20 planets have been identified outside our solar system that seem to be far enough away from their suns—and dense enough—that they might be able to support some form of life."

So there’s reason to think an alien sighting might return again to presidential politics. Ted Cruz, for instance, is in charge of the Senate committee on NASA, and has even joked about aliens. “I’ll work with Martians. If—and the if is critical—they’re willing to cut spending and reduce the debt.”