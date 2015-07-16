The Extraterrestrial Vote

NASA's nine-year-old New Horizons mission made history on Tuesday by giving Earth its first close glimpse at the on-again, off-again ninth planet, Pluto. In response, President Barack Obama tweeted:

But was New Horizons really Pluto’s first visitor? John Podesta, who left his White House senior adviser position earlier this year to run Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, questioned the assumption:

Podesta is a well-documented science fiction enthusiast who's regularly riffed on the X-Files tagline, “The truth is out there.”

In 2002, Podesta told reporters at the National Press Club that the U.S. government should “declassify records that are more than 25 years old.” He was, of course, discussing UFOs. “It’s time to find out what the truth really is that’s out there,” he said. “We ought to do it, really, because it’s right. We ought to do it, quite frankly, because the American people can handle the truth. And we ought to do it because it’s the law.”