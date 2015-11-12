But memory, as Stead demonstrated two years later (her fluency and speed were phenomenal), was even richer in literary possibility, more daunting and more fruitful than money. With the same copious, unrelenting intensity she had brought to the machinations of banking, Stead turned back to her adolescent years (transposed from Australia to Washington) in her saga of the Pollit family, awash in misery and tenderness as domestic war rages day and night within the walls of the shabby house.

The husband, Samuel Clemens Pollit, was based on Christina Stead’s father, a naturalist and Fabian socialist who worked for the Australian Fisheries Service. Sam is a windbag idealist who “loves” children (with seven, he yearns for more) because he is an overgrown child himself. Full of exasperating Darwinian optimism about process and the perfectibility of man, Sam is, like so many of Stead’s autocrats of the ego, a geyser of self-satisfied cant, a chirping domestic tyrant who exploits his children under the guise of play. For Sam, the family romance is a jolly kindergarten and his bitter wife Henny the wicked witch threatening to devour them all. Coarse, mawkish, and cruel by turns, a Dickensian grotesque yet horribly believable, Sam is too complacent, too self-absorbed, too pleased with his inventive cuteness—he talks to his children in a language that is part baby talk, part Uncle Remus and Artemus Ward—to notice the extremity of his wife’s despair.

Stead’s novels are full of obsessive histrionic talkers, unstoppable monologuists borne on a tidal wave of words.

Henny, as Randall Jarrell remarked in his lyrical introduction to the novel’s reincarnation, is “the book’s center of gravity, of tragic weight.” The most haunting and fully realized of Christina Stead’s many driven, unhappy women, Henny leaves an ineradicable scar in the mind. The spoiled favorite of a well-to-do father, she has become, after ten years of marriage, too many children, and never enough money, a ranting, slatternly hag worn out with drudgery and rage at the fate dealt her by her mortal enemy, her husband. Henny, Stead writes, “was beautifully, wholeheartedly vile: she asked no quarter and gave none to the foul world,” and her screaming tirades ring with the stark universality of epic poetry as she gives voice to “the natural outlawry of women.” Stead’s novels are full of obsessive histrionic talkers, unstoppable monologuists borne on a tidal wave of words, but Henny is the most incessantly complex of them all, as heartbreaking as she is terrible. Only death can silence her.

None of the novels that Stead wrote after this profoundly original triumph of imagination and memory has anything of the turbulent life, the harrowing inexorability and fateful reality of The Man Who Loved Children. In trying to explain this, Jarrell argued that the failure of the Pollit novel, both with critics and with the reading public, led Christina Stead to “unconsciously work in a more limited way in the books that follow[ed] it.” The world’s incomprehension, he felt, had stunted the genius that flowered in The Man Who Loved Children. He may be right, though it is not a simple matter to know why a writer’s work declines, loses some vital strength and conviction, after a great achievement.

Nonetheless, Stead was the kind of exuberantly natural writer who couldn’t stop putting one word after another. She wrote eight books after 1940, nine if one counts the unpublished I’m Dying Laughing, an American novel about the McCarthy years that she worked at off and on for decades. (One chapter, “UNO 1945,” is included in Ocean of Story, and while it has one of her gloriously vituperative husband-and-wife battles, and some intriguing remarks about disillusioned radicals, the piece, torn out of context, yields very little as it stands, in part because her point of view is unclear.) Though the novels that followed her finest book are now and then enlivened by her shrewd intelligence and harsh wit, by her earthy candor about sex (in a much more inhibited literary climate than our own), by her unique way of seeing and defining her characters, such novels as Letty Fox: Her Luck, A Little Tea, A Little Chat, and The People with the Dogs can be repetitious and tedious, marred by unexpectedly flaccid and mechanical prose, as though her burning way with words was beginning to run out of steam. Even the most ambitious of her later novels, Cotter’s England (1966), unfathomably renamed Dark Places in the Heart in America, is too unrelievedly single-minded in its relentless portrayal of the heroine, a destructive left-wing journalist in postwar Britain. The subtle authenticities that she endowed with such life, affection, and fierce truth in The Man Who Loved Children for some reason eluded her grasp in the work that came after.

And still the question nags, and will do so as long as Christina Stead is remembered: How could that brilliant novel have fallen between the cracks when it first appeared? Ironically, some of Stead’s communist friends in New York may have partly responsible for its neglect. Isidor Schneider, the culture commissar of The New Masses in the 1930s and ‘40s, meant to praise the book and buried it when he hailed The Man Who Loved Children as “a novelization of Engels’ Origin of the Family.” A surer way of killing all interested in a literary work of a novel’s value lay only in its ability to raise the consciousness of the working class.

Despite her involvement in communist politics, Stead was never tempted to writer such dreary sagas of revolutionary uplift as Clara Weatherwarx’s Marching! Marching! and other politically “correct” socialist realist works of the ‘30s. Stead was entirely too independent a spirit, always her own woman, and she remained impatient with cultural fashion to the end of her days. Yet the Marxist claim on her was incredibly persistent. As late as 1965, José Yglesias insisted in the Nation that the Pollit novel was primarily an attack on the bourgeois family, “that soul-destroying monster.” The reason for neglect, he wrote, was political: “It is Stead’s Marxist point of view which has delayed her recognition... Marxist ideas [are] inseparable from Stead’s literary vision.” With such friends, Stead didn’t need enemies.

As for Ocean of Story, whose publication once again prompts interest in Christina Stead—forget it. Go back and read the novel that earns this remarkable writer a permanent place in the pantheon of literature. The Man Who Loved Children can be bought in a paperback edition published by Holt, Rinehart & Winston.