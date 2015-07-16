An Evening with the Real Scout Finch

"I'm disappointed," a skeptical fan told me as we sat in the 92nd Street Y's Unterberg Poetry Center waiting for Mary Badham—the actress who played Scout Finch in the 1962 film To Kill A Mockingbird—to bring Scout to life again during a reading of Harper Lee's newest book, Go Set A Watchman. "I'm disappointed that so much has been revealed about the book, and Atticus, of course," he continued. In an early review, the New York Times revealed that the Atticus of Watchman is a racist and segregationist who tells his daughter: "Do you want Negroes by the carload in our schools and churches and theaters? Do you want them in our world?"

It was an illustrative moment. The auditorium was filled to capacity to witness literary history: The release of a novel, whose existence was not publicly known until February of this year, by Harper Lee, who famously said she'd never write another book. For ardent fans of any text, there are questions of what happens beyond the pages. And because Watchman was written before Mockingbird, it presents Lee's original vision for the characters and therefore may not be a true sequel—though it has been categorized as such, since it takes place after the events of the first book. But there’s the lure of knowing a new vision, altogether different than what came before. After all, as Mary McDonagh Murphy, director of the documentary Hey Boo: Harper Lee and To Kill A Mockingbird, which was updated for the release of Watchman, said: "What's more perfect than a grown-up Scout reading a grown-up Scout?"