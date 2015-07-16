An Evening with the Real Scout Finch

"I'm disappointed," a skeptical fan told me as we sat in the 92nd Street Y's Unterberg Poetry Center waiting for Mary Badham—the actress who played Scout Finch in the 1962 film To Kill A Mockingbird—to bring Scout to life again during a reading of Harper Lee's newest book, Go Set A Watchman. "I'm disappointed that so much has been revealed about the book, and Atticus, of course," he continued. In an early review, the New York Times revealed that the Atticus of Watchman is a racist and segregationist who tells his daughter: "Do you want Negroes by the carload in our schools and churches and theaters? Do you want them in our world?"

It was an illustrative moment. The auditorium was filled to capacity to witness literary history: The release of a novel, whose existence was not publicly known until February of this year, by Harper Lee, who famously said she'd never write another book. For ardent fans of any text, there are questions of what happens beyond the pages. And because Watchman was written before Mockingbird, it presents Lee's original vision for the characters and therefore may not be a true sequel—though it has been categorized as such, since it takes place after the events of the first book. But there’s the lure of knowing a new vision, altogether different than what came before. After all, as Mary McDonagh Murphy, director of the documentary Hey Boo: Harper Lee and To Kill A Mockingbird, which was updated for the release of Watchman, said: "What's more perfect than a grown-up Scout reading a grown-up Scout?"

Mary Badham had no acting experience when she played Scout in the 1962 film, which helped her give an unaffected and natural performance. The Scout—or rather Jean Louise, as she is called in Watchman—who read the first chapters of both books this week gave a similarly natural reading in her easy and sweet Alabamian accent. Though she offered an apology for what she felt wasn't a polished reading ("I haven't read anything that long out loud since thirty years ago when my kids were little!" she said, to supportive laughs from the crowd), her reading captivated the audience and drew laughter during the easy moments of humor between the twenty-six year old Jean Louise and her sometime beau Henry Clinton.

But Atticus weighed on my mind. I read the first chapter of Watchman last week, and I was heartbroken to read that Atticus was aging and becoming feeble. With age, there can come an evolution of beliefs or ideas, but in the case of such a literary hero, growth is especially startling. I silently hoped for clarification as Badham and Mary McDonagh Murphy sat down for the Q&A, which while featuring fond remembrances of working on the film set, became slightly pointed during Badham's eventual discussion of Watchman's Atticus.