Did Gawker Decide to Stop Being Gawker?

The word “truth” is key to understanding Denton’s response. He thinks the truthfulness of fact overrides other journalistic considerations about salience. “I have a simple editorial litmus test, which is: is it true, and is it interesting?” Denton told Capital New York in an interview last month. Interesting, however, is in the eye of the beholder. And it was notable that Denton tried to define interesting in terms of hypocrisy: “The interest is in proportion to the gap between the story that a brand or a celebrity brand is telling and the reality. The more the gap, the more interesting it is.”



Since other people’s sex lives are always interesting and Gawker’s journalistic purview includes media culture, under Denton’s rule it is justified in reporting on the sex life of anyone who works in publishing in any capacity. And it's worth noting that these have not just been Gawker's rules of journalistic engagement, but that have much of the media. The New York Times among many, many media outlets, both old and new, covered the resignation of another media executive after his sexts with an escort were published by Business Insider. As Gawker editor-in-chief Max Read tweeted: “given the chance gawker will always report on married c-suite executives of major media companies fucking around on their wives.”



Read’s words were not just a display of bravado but an accurate reflection of how Gawker operates. The “is it true” standard in fact is adhered to in ways that make Gawker look bad. The removed story included details that made it clear that the escort tried to blackmail his client.