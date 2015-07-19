Bernie Sanders and Martin O'Malley Failed Their #BlackLivesMatter Test

At the Presidential Town Hall this weekend at Netroots Nation 2015, the largest annual gathering of liberal activists in America, there was a moment of two parallel universes operating simultaneously, signifying the cleavages between racial and economic justice on the progressive left. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders was moving through his main points about economic inequality and the hijacking of the nation by big money, pointing out statistical analyses on things like student debt and the gains of the one percent. (This came after former Maryland governor Martin O’Malley, the other candidate at the event, had already left the stage). At the same time, on the floor among the crowd, #BlackLivesMatter protesters marched and chanted, “Say her name.” The names of the black women who have died in police custody were never mentioned from the stage.

This was the most uncomfortable political moment in the history of a conference that has had many of them over the years. An immigrant rights protester disrupted Vice President Joe Biden last year; anti-surveillance activists accosted House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi two years ago; antiwar and LGBTQ activists and many others have historically made life difficult for politicians at Netroots, from former President Bill Clinton on down. But more than anything, the clash laid bare a massive divide between a significant movement in American politics and those who would lead the country and theoretically carry their mantle.

Over the years, Netroots Nation itself, a conference originated in 2006 among liberal bloggers and commenters at the website Daily Kos, has seen a transformation, from a gathering of politics nerds with precise information about Congressional races to a diverse group of movement organizers. The conference came to Phoenix to feature the struggles of undocumented immigrants, showing white progressives what brown people have to go through every day.

Movement-based politics helped light the fire for the demonstration at the Presidential town hall, which was specifically designed to confront the powerful and leave them no escape route. “That was my idea was to have them respond in real time,” said Ashley Yeats, a St. Louis-based #BlackLivesMatter organizer who helped plan the protest with the Dream Defenders and Black Alliance for Just Immigration (BAJI). “Because too often we do actions, and people get time to go back and sit for a minute. I was, like, ‘No, let’s have our debate. What would a black debate look like?’”