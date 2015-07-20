Black Lives Matter Co-Founder: “We Are In a State of Emergency”

"Let me be clear–every single day people are dying, not able to take another breath,” Cullors said to O'Malley and the crowd. “We are in a state of emergency. If you do not feel that emergency, then you are not human.” She's right.—Jamil Smith

Jamil Smith: I got wind of it about 20 minutes before it started, so I knew something was coming—but can you tell me a little about how you planned this, and who planned it?

Patrisse Cullors: Yes. This was a plan between BAJI (Black Alliance for Just Immigration) here in Arizona, Black Lives Matter, and Dream Defenders. We decided that at a meeting [Friday] night we had a meeting for black and brown folks to discuss Sandra Bland, and during our meeting folks made the decision that we wanted to do a shut down and call out. So shut down the presidential forum today but also take the opportunity to call on the candidates to answer some of the questions that we had for them.