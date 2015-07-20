Black Lives Matter Co-Founder: “We Are In a State of Emergency”

Patrisse Cullors: Yes. This was a plan between BAJI (Black Alliance for Just Immigration) here in Arizona, Black Lives Matter, and Dream Defenders. We decided that at a meeting [Friday] night we had a meeting for black and brown folks to discuss Sandra Bland, and during our meeting folks made the decision that we wanted to do a shut down and call out. So shut down the presidential forum today but also take the opportunity to call on the candidates to answer some of the questions that we had for them.

JS: I got you. Can you tell me a little bit about what she was hoping to get accomplished and what, when you took the stage, you were hoping to do?

PC: What we were hoping to get accomplished was to lay a framework that we are in a state of emergency. That black folks across the country and the globe are systematically targeted, and that our lives are on the line on a daily basis, and that, ultimately, this is a life and death issue for us. We wanted to have a frame that spoke to intersectional analysis that was in alliance with the Latino community here in Arizona, [which has] one of the most repressive sheriffs, Sheriff Arpaio. They also have loved ones in detention centers, and dying in detention centers.

This action was to really lift up Sandra Bland, in particular, the black woman who died in police custody in Texas, and to say her name because so often the names of black women who died at the hands of law enforcement are erased from the conversation.