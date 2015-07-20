How the Internet Outgrew Gawker

It feels like the end of something. But what? Of course it’s not the end of internet journalism, or adversarial journalism, or even Gawker. Instead it might be the end of the classic Gawker story. The post on the Condé Nast executive was a perfect example: a rich media person foolishly creating a digital record, complete with photos, doing something he presumably would not want the world to know about.

A few examples: A November 2007 post about a bank intern who lost his job because he called in sick but posted photos of himself partying on Facebook. A November 2008 post about two people having sex in their ad agency office, taped without their knowledge. A January 2013 post about the oil company employees who accidentally fowarded their sexy emails to the entire staff. A classic recurring column scoured New York party photos and mercilessly mocked the goofy-looking partiers and their outfits. It was called Blue States Lose, and it combined rage against hipsters and trust-fund kids with liberal anxiety in the Bush era.

Gawker launched in 2003 in a very distinct time in politics, an era when it felt like all of America had lost its mind. The rage against the press—and specific reporters—seemed to flow from that. To get deep in the weeds, take this comment by Ian Spiegelman, who had quit Gawker over a change in how writers were paid, on a 2009 post mocking The New York Times’ incessant coverage of rich people in the Hamptons.