The Limits of Gawkerism

As Gawker became worldlier, under subsequent editors Choire Sicha and Jessica Coen, that initial wide-eyed wonder at Big Apple ways took shape as an ethos and an ideology. Writing in n+1 in 2008, Carla Blumenkranz described it as “an attitude of populist resentment toward celebrities and insiders.” Gawker didn't have to look far for targets of its populist grudges, being based in a city notorious for its class inequality in an era when American capitalism itself was replicating the extravagant economic divide of the Gilded Age.

As a scrappy start-up, Gawker saw itself as a David in battle with the Goliaths of the larger media culture, with Condé Nast having a special place in the hierarchy of foes. The young writers and editors at Gawker regarded Condé Nast with a mixture of resentment and envy: It was the White Whale to be harpooned but also the luxury liner they hoped to find jobs in.

The ethos of populist resentment justified itself with an ideological commitment to anti-privacy. Thriving in the age of social media, when everyone’s Facebook page or selfie could be fodder for mean-spirited commentary, Gawker articulated the idea that privacy deserves no respect. Gawker, Blumenkranz wrote, treated “every subject, known or unknown, in public or private situations, with the fascinated ill will that tabloid magazines have for their subjects.” As a result, Gawker started “to defame all-but-anonymous people who, within the context of the New York media apparatus, might have seemed like the equivalent of ingénue actresses and other easy-target celebrities.” As Denton told Capital New York last month, “I have a simple editorial litmus test, which is: is it true, and is it interesting?” This loyalty to the idea that a story is justified if it's true, and that ordinary people (especially if they are wealthy and work for Condé Nast) are fair game, is the essence of Gawkerism. This ideology, not the mindless pursuit of clicks, led to the now-removed story.