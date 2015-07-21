Gawker, the website, is in crisis. But Gawkerism, the ideology that animates the site, is even more threatened. Although often dismissed as a nest of snarky and vicious gossip-mongers, Gawker is devoted to higher principles: to test the limits of what the First Amendment will allow in stories that confront the rich and powerful. Or, as founder Nick Denton put it in a memo to his staff on Monday: “the desire of the outsider to be feared if you’re not to be respected, nip the ankles till they notice you; contempt for newspaper pieties; and a fanatical belief in the truth no matter the cost.” That fanatical commitment to reporting “the truth no matter the cost” is responsible for Gawker’s best and worst moments.

While one might question the journalistic value of releasing the Hulk Hogan sex tape, for which the company is being sued, there’s no question that Gawker has done fearless, grounded reporting, as when Denton made public a Tom Cruise Scientology indoctrination video or when Tom Scocca reminded the world that Bill Cosby had multiple sexual abuse accusations leveled against him. Both the Cruise and Cosby stories were released at a time when the rest of the mainstream media shied away from these stories or treated them in a gingerly fashion. The ideology of “the truth no matter the cost” also served the site well when it did abrasive and confrontation reporting on Gamergate and Reddit trolls.

Yet the turmoil at Gawker over the last few days has revealed the limits of Gawkerism. On Thursday, the site published a much-reviled post that outed a Condé Nast executive for allegedly trying to arrange an assignation with a gay porn star. The following day, after widespread criticism on Twitter and in the media, the managing partners of Gawker voted 4-2 to remove the story. This move was opposed by the staff, which saw it as breach of editorial independence. On Monday, Gawker Media executive editor Tommy Craggs and Gawker.com editor-in-chief Max Read resigned.

What the adherents to Gawkerism rarely consider is whether tabloid gossip is really the best tool for fighting a class war.

It was in the language of Gawkerism that Craggs repeatedly defended the much maligned article, stating in a goodbye memo that he "I stand by the post." Craggs loyalty to the original post makes sense since it was certainly in keeping with the tradition of Gawkerism. The Condé Nast executive is seen as a legitimate subject for attack because of his wealth and class privilege. What the adherents to Gawkerism rarely consider is whether tabloid gossip is really the best tool for fighting a class war.